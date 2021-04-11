Farmhouse on nearly 6 acres has 3 outbuildings

Updates made to the house include a new roof and gutters in 2019, HardiPlank siding in 2019, some vinyl windows, central air conditioning in 2020, red oak hardwood floors, LED lighting throughout the house, outdoor lighting, updated kitchen countertops, sink and appliances and an updated full bathroom.

Formal entry opens from a covered front door into the living room with three wood-trimmed windows, a built-in display nook and a gas fireplace with raised brick hearth. Red oak hardwood flooring installed in 2020 fills the living room and continues into the dining room, which has three tall windows and under-staircase closet. An open staircase with refinished hardwood steps leads from the dining room up to the second floor.

Off the dining room is the centrally located, eat-in kitchen. White painted cabinetry has complementing solid-surface beveled countertops. Stainless-steel appliances include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is an updated single sink and butcher-block counters near the range.

A walk-in pantry room has storage shelves, an appliance nook and access to the partial basement. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen, and sliding patio doors open from the kitchen to the covered rear deck. The deck has a cathedral tin roof with ceiling paddle fan. Framework allows for possible screens.

Off the kitchen is a multipurpose room with a wall of built-in shelves and cabinets, a closet and patio doors that open to a side wooden deck. This room could be an office, media room or first-floor bedroom. Two steps down from the kitchen in the opposite side is an enclosed porch or sun room with a window seat below four vinyl windows.

Patio doors off the kitchen and a second set off a bonus room or possible first-floor bedroom open to two separate wooden decks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

There is a side entry door and bi-fold closet doors that open to the laundry hook-ups. Another door opens into the first-floor bathroom with a corner fiberglass shower and single-sink vanity.

Three to four bedrooms are located upstairs as is a fully remodeled bathroom. The bath was gutted and redesigned in 2020 with a tub/shower with subway tile surround, an elevated double-sink vanity with granite countertop, and ceramic-tile heated flooring.

Two front bedrooms have hardwood floors under carpeting and have two storage nooks or closets. The main bedroom is at the back of the house and has a wall of built-in storage drawers below a picture window flanked by built-in storage or display shelves. Two steps down is a bonus room, which could be a sunroom as there are several windows or a sunny office or sitting room.

BROOKVILLE/PERRY TWP.

Price: $309,900

Directions: West on Westbrook Road into Brookville, then south on Wolf Creek Pike, left side of road at city limits

Highlights: About 2,060 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, updated kitchen 2021, sun room, side wooden deck, covered rear deck, some vinyl windows, updated roof and gutters 2019, central air conditioning 2020, HardiPlank siding 2019, updated front door, remodeled upstairs bath, garden shed with electric, 36-by-48-foot, heated pole barn 2020, 5.77 acres, creek, dual driveways

For more information:

Kevin Hogan

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 681-1798