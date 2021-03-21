Finished lower level adds even more living space to 2-story brick home

Formal entry opens from double doors into a grand foyer with marble flooring, a brass chandelier and curved wooden staircase. A walk-in guest closet and a half bathroom are off the foyer.

Directly to the right is the grand living room with hardwood flooring. Light sconces accent the fireplace, which has a wood mantel and marble hearth. Triple patio doors open to the courtyard patio. Double doors open from the living room into the formal dining room, which has hardwood flooring, a brass chandelier, crown molding and chair rail. A single glass door opens from the dining room to the same courtyard patio. A second set of double doors open into the kitchen.

Accessible from the foyer and the dining room, the more casual kitchen and family room blend together into one space separated by a peninsula counter. The kitchen is U-shaped in design with granite countertops on cherry cabinetry. A triple window is above the double sink, and ceramic-tile accents the wall space between.

Some appliances have matching wood panels to blend with the cabinetry. There is a cooktop, microwave, wall ovens and refrigerator. A pantry closet and pantry cabinetry built into the same wall space as the ovens, refrigerator and coffee station.

Coffered ceilings accent the family room, which has a fireplace with raised brick hearth and wood-beam mantel. Tucked behind bi-fold closet doors is a wet bar with countertop, sink and hanging cabinetry. Triple patio doors open to a smaller stone patio and the private back yard.

A hallway from the family room leads to a secluded office or possible first-floor bedroom wing. The study or bedroom has hardwood flooring, wainscoting and crown molding, a built-in bookcase with cabinets and a large closet. The room has hallway access and private access to a bathroom.

A door off the foyer opens to the hidden curved stairwell to the finished lower level. Paneling, wood beams and flooring treatment divides the open space into a second family room and a recreation room.

A large egress window allows for natural light into the family room, and a wet bar with seating for four to six is tucked into one wall nook space in the other half. A separate media room or sitting room has a full brick wall surrounding a fireplace with raised hearth and wood-beam mantel.

The basement has a full bathroom with walk-in shower, and the utility room has a double wash sink, folding counter and laundry hook-ups.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the second floor. The main bedroom has a hallway entry with two large closets with built-in organizers, hardwood flooring, light sconces and a single door that opens out to a balcony deck with wrought-iron railing. The bath features a double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.

OAKWOOD

Price: $630,000

Directions: Far Hills to west on Thruston Boulevard, left on Runnymede Road or Oakwood Avenue to west on Dixon to left on Runnymede Road

Highlights: About 4,280 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half baths, 3 fireplaces, 2 wet bars, hardwood floors, ceramic-tile floors, finished lower level, recreation room, study, second-floor patio, stone patio, 3-car garage

For more information:

Tami Holmes

HER Realtors

(937) 620-5979 or (937) 506-8360

www.tami-holmes.com