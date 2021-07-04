Finished lower level with rec room opens to patio

Formal entry to the home opens into a two-story foyer with manufactured wood flooring. An apron staircase wraps up to the spindled accented upstairs hallway. Cutouts with box pillar accents open up the wall space from the foyer into the formal areas to the right. Matching box pillars accent the walkway between the formal living room and dining room.

Double doors off the foyer open into a study or possible first-floor bedroom. The room has tall windows, a closet and access to a full bathroom with step-in shower and single-sink vanity. The bath is also accessible from the foyer hallway, which ends within the kitchen and breakfast room. The same wood flooring that fills the foyer continues down the hallway and fills both the kitchen and breakfast room.

Cherry cabinetry fills three walls of the kitchen and includes a coffee station, appliance garage and an island. Granite countertops complement the woodwork. A double sink is below a window, and there is a pantry closet. A cooktop is built within the island, and there are stainless-steel wall ovens. A glass door opens from the breakfast room to the multi-level deck that has steps that lead down to the open back yard.

Off the breakfast room is the great room with a fireplace with fluted wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround. A hallway nook off the great room leads to the interior entrance to the garage and a hidden stairwell to the lower level.

The lower level has been finished into an L-shaped recreation room with three daylight windows and patio doors that open to a concrete patio. A wrap-around peninsula bar offers seating for up to 20 and has storage underneath. There is a closet and built-in cabinet storage.

A full bathroom has a shower and single-sink vanity. An unfinished room has storage and the mechanical systems.

Accessible from the foyer and the great room, the second level features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom is off the formal staircase to the right and has a private bathroom through double doors. The bath features two single-sink vanities, a soaking tub below a window, a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround, seat and glass doors and a walk-in shower.

The guest bath features a tub/shower and a double-sink vanity. The three bedrooms have double-door closets.

BELLBROOK

Price: $449,900

Directions: Upper Bellbrook Road to Kables Mill Drive, left on Heritage Trace Drive, left on Ravelle Court

Highlights: About 4,000 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, volume ceilings, fireplace, great room, study, two staircases, finished walk-out lower level, peninsula bar, recreation room, multi-level deck, built-in hot tub, fire pit, 2-car side-entry garage, 0.82-acre lot, cul-de-sac

