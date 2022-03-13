Grand space combines great room, kitchen, breakfast room

To the left of the foyer, the formal dining room has a tray ceiling with updated hanging light fixture. Wood flooring fills the dining room, and front-facing windows provide natural light.

To the right, oversized French doors open into an office space or possibly a quiet sitting room with wood flooring and three windows to allow natural light.

Caption The brick 2-story is set on a corner lot and includes a side-entry, 3-car garage. Sliding patio doors open from the transition space between the great room and breakfast room to the rear patio and open back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The back of the main level opens into a grand space as the great room, breakfast room and kitchen flow into each other. Flooring treatment separates the great room from the kitchen and breakfast room.

The great room has a picture window and a corner, gas fireplace with raised ceramic-tile heath and a fluted wood mantel. Large sliding patio doors open from the transition space between the great room and breakfast room to the rear patio and open back yard.

Accessible from the dining room, the kitchen has gray cabinetry and white granite countertops. A peninsula counter wraps around the kitchen, creating a step-saving work space and breakfast bar seating for up to six. A stainless-steel sink is nestled within the countertop, and the dishwasher is conveniently next to the sink. The kitchen has a gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave and a large pantry closet.

The breakfast room is a bay bump-out with four windows. Off the breakfast room is the interior access to the three-car garage and a half bathroom with bureau vanity and solid-surface sink and counter.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room are upstairs. To the right off the staircase and loft hallway is the main bedroom with a sitting area, a corner, gas fireplace with stone surround and wood-cap mantel with media outlets.

Caption A peninsula counter wraps around the kitchen, creating a step-saving work space and breakfast bar seating for up to six. A stainless-steel sink is nestled within the countertop. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The bedroom has a tray ceiling and ceiling paddle fan. Off the bedroom is the main bath with a ceramic-tile walk-in shower with multiple shower heads, a double-sink vanity with granite countertop, a corner whirlpool tub below windows, a walk-in closet, linen closet and private toilet room.

Across the loft hallway are two more bedrooms. One bedroom has a bay window with built-in window seat and storage. The guest bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. The hallway ends at the entrance to a fourth bedroom with angled ceiling treatment and a walk-in closet. The laundry room has a folding counter, wash sink, hanging cabinetry and ceramic-tile flooring.

A full unfinished basement is accessible from the kitchen area. The basement houses the mechanical systems.

SUGARCREEK TWP.

Price: $599,000

Directions: Feedwire Road to left on Adams Place, left on East Salinas Circle, right Timshel Street

Highlights: About 3,100 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, study, great room, wood flooring, updated carpeting, granite countertops, upstairs laundry room, full unfinished basement, 3-car garage, patio, corner lot

For More Information

Laura Long

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 725-7975