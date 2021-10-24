Light-filled ranch

Caption A glass door in the dining area opens to a covered concrete patio with ceiling paddle fan. The wooden deck extends off the patio and across the back of the house. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Formal entry to the home opens from a covered front-door nook into a great room with a cathedral ceiling. Two skylights provide added natural light, and built-in blinds have remote closure controls. Ceramic-tile flooring fills a spacious entry area and wraps around the great room, creating entry pads at the two rear glass doors that open to the backyard, wooden deck.

The doors flank a gas fireplace that has matching ceramic-tile surround and a fluted wood mantel.

Off the great room is a spacious dining room and kitchen. A bay window creates a sunny dining area, and space off the kitchen has room for a study or hobby area. A glass door opens to a covered concrete patio with ceiling paddle fan. The wooden deck extends off the patio and across the back of the house. An allowance will be given for some deck repair and painting.

Caption Ceramic-tile flooring fills a spacious entry area and wraps around the great room, creating entry pads at the two rear glass doors that open to the backyard, wooden deck. The doors flank a gas fireplace. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The garden shed is close to the patio, and a walkway leads from the patio to the rear service door of the garage and the side parking pad.

The kitchen has two walls of oak cabinetry and complementing light countertops. There is a double sink and additional outlets for media hook-ups. There is a pantry closet and an island that has additional storage and breakfast bar seating for up to four.

Off the kitchen is access to the laundry hook-ups with hanging cabinetry. The kitchen, dining area and laundry room have light wood-laminate flooring. The laundry room opens into the attached garage.

Off the great room is a hallway that leads to the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Two front bedrooms have wide, single-door closets. The guest bath features a fiberglass tub/shower, single-sink oak vanity, a skylight and vinyl flooring.

Caption The kitchen has two walls of oak cabinetry and complementing light countertops. There is a double sink and additional outlets for media hook-ups. There is a pantry closet and an island that has additional storage and breakfast bar seating for up to four. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The main bedroom suite is at the back of the house and has an octagonal tray ceiling with ceiling paddle fan and a walk-in closet with organizers. A single door opens into the private bathroom.

A large glass-block window is above the corner whirlpool tub and a skylight provides additional natural light above the extended countertop, which has a single-sink upon an oak vanity. There is a step-in fiberglass shower with glass doors. The bathroom has ceramic-tile flooring.

Other features include solid-wood, six-panel doors and Pella windows throughout.

Caption Off the great room is a spacious dining room and kitchen. A bay window creates a sunny dining area. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

TIPP CITY

Price: $325,000

Directions: Country Road 25A to east on Evanston Road, to south on York Meadows to left on Yorkshire Road or Hyatt Street to west on Evanston Road to south on York Meadows to left on Yorkshire Road

Highlights: About 1,720 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, volume ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, wood-laminate flooring, oak cabinetry, workshop, 3-car garage, covered rear porch, wooden deck, storage shed, 0.48-acre lot, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Jackie Halderman

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 239-0315

https://jhalderman.agents.sibcycline.com/