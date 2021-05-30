Ranch condo includes full, finished basement, garage

The formal entry opens into a foyer hallway with vinyl flooring and an open stairwell that leads to the basement. The stairwell is accented by white-and-oak spindled railings. At the end of the foyer hallway is the great room with a cathedral ceiling. A side window allows for natural light and French patio doors open to a concrete patio that is covered by a fabric awning.

Off the great room is a dining room with a tray ceiling and a picture window. A cutout with extended countertop offers breakfast bar seating and a pass-through to the kitchen. Oak cabinetry fills three walls and includes a pantry cabinet with roll-out shelves, an appliance garage and a glass-front display cabinet.

A garden box window is above the double sink and the appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher. Light countertops provided plenty of work space and the extended counter allows for breakfast bar seating up to four. There is ceramic-tile backsplash on three walls.

Off the kitchen and accessible from the foyer is a central hallway that leads to the laundry area with garage access at one end of the hallway and the bedroom wing off the other end of the hallway.

The main bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in organizers and a private bathroom with a single-sink vanity, a walk-in shower with glass doors, a window seat and linen cabinet. At the front of the house is a guest bedroom with a double-door closet and an office or sitting room, which has an arched window. A guest bath features a single-sink vanity and a tub/shower.

The stairwell ends directly into a large recreation room which has a family room setting and a game area. Tucked into one corner is a wall of cabinetry with a single-sink, small appliance nook and microwave shelf. A third full bathroom has a tub/shower, single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring.

An unfinished storage room has the sump pump while a larger unfinished space has the heating and cooling systems.

GERMANTOWN

Price: $269,900

Directions: Market Street to Broadhill Drive to let on Knollview Court

Highlights: About 2,490 sq. ft., including finished basement, 2-3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, volume ceilings, spacious kitchen, finished basement, kitchenette with wet bar, patio, private back yard, 2-car garage, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Jeff Fannin

RE/MAX Solutions Plus

(937) 545-0766