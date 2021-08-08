Ranch on 1.58 acres has family room addition

Formal entry opens off the covered front deck into a dining room area. A picture window fills the room with natural light while a vaulted ceiling peaks above a painted brick chimney. The wood-burning fireplace opens into the living room as the fireplace is almost free-standing and divides the open space. Light bamboo flooring fills the dining room and continues into the living room and into the eat-in kitchen tucked off the dining room.

Light cabinetry is complemented by Corian countertops. Some of the cabinets have glass-front doors. Stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave and refrigerator. There is a double stainless-steel sink, and a stone-tile backsplash accents the walls.

The breakfast nook has two large windows and a buffet counter, and additional work space is on the island.

One bedroom and a full bathroom are off the living room. The bathroom has a soaking tub below a window and has an elevated single-sink vanity. The bedroom has a sliding-door closet and furniture nook.

Off the opposite side of the living room are two more bedrooms and a full bath. The main bedroom has a bi-fold closet, a furniture nook and a sliding barn door that opens into the full bath. The bath features a step-in fiberglass shower, a single-sink vanity, and ceramic tile flooring. The other bedroom is currently set up as an office and has windows that face the front.

A combination room of a laundry, utility and mudroom leads to the side deck. Hanging cabinets are above the laundry hook-ups, and there is a wash tub. The furnace and hot water tank were new in 2017.

Off the living room, an addition has created a sunny family room. The bamboo floor extends into the family room with two steps down into the main part of the room that has carpeting. A cathedral ceiling has tongue-and-groove wood ceiling treatment with wood cross beams. There are four tall windows and glass patio doors that open to a tile-stone patio, hidden slightly behind the detached garage.

MIAMISBURG Price: $289,900

Directions: East Central Avenue to South Main Street, to right West Linden Avenue, crossing the river, right side, just past Riverview Avenue

Highlights: About 1,950 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen, bamboo wood floors, wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, sunken family room, vinyl replacement windows, two wooden decks, patio, 3-car detached garage, extra parking pad, 1.58 acres

