BreakingNews
Man suspected of killing 4 in Butler Twp. arrested in Kansas
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ranch’s dining room could be flexible space

The 3-bedroom ranch has about 1,900 sq. ft. of living space with an open floor plan. The home is in the Vienna Park neighborhood of Miami Twp., and a homeowners association covers lawn care and snow removal. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
The 3-bedroom ranch has about 1,900 sq. ft. of living space with an open floor plan. The home is in the Vienna Park neighborhood of Miami Twp., and a homeowners association covers lawn care and snow removal. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
52 minutes ago
Homeowners association covers lawn care, snow removal

FEATURE HOME:

6791 ROSECLIFF PLACE, MIAMI TWP.

An open concept floor plan is featured within this brick ranch nestled among mature evergreens on a corner lot.

Listed for $349,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the ranch at 6791 Rosecliff Place has about 1,900 square feet of living space. The home is in the Vienna Park neighborhood of Miami Twp. where lantern lights fixed upon brick columns accent the neighborhood streets. A homeowners association covers lawn care and snow removal.

Formal entry opens into a foyer with ceramic-tile flooring. A cathedral ceiling peaks above the great room, which combines with a formal dining area or flexible space. Five columns accent the dining area, which has a lower ceiling. Neutral carpeting fills both areas.

Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel, and there is an artwork nook above. Windows provide a view of the semi-private back yard with mature trees and a meditation garden.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dual entry from the great room leads into the kitchen and breakfast area. Sliding patio doors open to a concrete patio hidden by the landscape from neighbors. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Dual entry from the great room leads into the kitchen and breakfast area. Sliding patio doors open to a concrete patio hidden by the landscape from neighbors. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
Dual entry from the great room leads into the kitchen and breakfast area. Sliding patio doors open to a concrete patio hidden by the landscape from neighbors. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Dual entry from the great room leads into the kitchen and breakfast area. Sliding patio doors open to a concrete patio hidden by the landscape from neighbors.

The kitchen has light oak cabinetry that fills two walls and surrounds stainless-steel appliances that include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A window is above a double sink, and light countertops have beveled edges, and a long island provides additional storage.

A door off the kitchen opens into a laundry room, which has a sink, folding counter, hanging cabinetry and a closet. There is interior access to the two-car garage, which has a storage nook and pull-down attic access.

Combined ShapeCaption
Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel, and there is an artwork nook above. Windows provide a view of the semi-private back yard with mature trees and a meditation garden. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel, and there is an artwork nook above. Windows provide a view of the semi-private back yard with mature trees and a meditation garden. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel, and there is an artwork nook above. Windows provide a view of the semi-private back yard with mature trees and a meditation garden. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A hallway off the front foyer leads to the bedroom wing where three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located. The main bedroom is at the back of the house and has a walk-in closet. The bathroom has a dressing area with a double-sink vanity and a separate counter with linen cabinetry. A transom window fills the bathroom with natural light. The walk-in fiberglass shower has glass-doors.

The front guest bedroom is within the turret so it has a bay-like design. The middle bedroom has a side view and has been set up as an office.

The guest bath features a fiberglass tub/shower with glass doors and a single-sink vanity with linen cabinet.

MIAMI TWP.

Price: $349,000

Directions: Mad River Road to west on Vienna Parkway to right on Rosecliff Place

Highlights: About 1,900 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, great room, patio, 2-car garage, corner lot, homeowners association

For more information:

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 602-5976 or (937) 409-7021

www.BestHomesinDayton.com

In Other News
1
Surprising space
2
Kitchen is central focus of 4-bedroom tri-level
3
2-story’s finished basement offers rec room
4
Resort-like yard
5
Multiple bedroom suites options available in 2-story

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top