Ranch’s lower level features combo media/rec room

An island divides the kitchen from the great room and offers breakfast seating for up to four. Hanging lights above the granite countertop complement the ceiling paddle fan above the great room. The island has a double sink, a dishwasher and storage, and the gray color complements the off-white cabinetry and subway tile along the kitchen wall.

Patio doors from the combined breakfast and great room area open to a wooden deck and private back yard. Vinyl privacy fence surrounds the back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Stainless-steel appliances include a range and microwave. There is a pantry closet and access to the laundry room, which passes through to a front hallway near the garage entrance. Sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room to a wooden rear deck and back yard.

Tucked off the breakfast room is the main bedroom. A sliding barn door with glass accents opens into the private bathroom, which has an elevated double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are off a short hallway from the great room. Both bedrooms mirror each other in size, and the bath features a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.

Just off the main entrance is a hallway that leads to the interior garage entrance, the second laundry room entrance and ends at an open stairwell to the finished basement. The stairwell ends within a combined media and recreation room.

The open space has support pillars that divide the space. The media room has a wall screen and projector. Off the recreation room is a third full bathroom with step-in shower and single-sink vanity. There is a bonus room that is semi-finished and has an egress window. The room has exposed floor-joist ceiling and one unfinished wall. A large unfinished room has plenty of storage and the mechanical systems.

TROY

Price: $349,900

Directions: Ohio 718 to Meadow Bridge Way to right on Red Maple Drive

Highlights: About 2,470 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, split floor plan, wood laminate floors, granite countertops, finished basement, media room, bonus room with egress window, rear deck, vinyl privacy fence, 2-car garage, homeowners association

For more information:

Marti and Red Newsome

RE/MAX One

(937) 667-6677 or (937) 477-1381

www.newsometeamrealtors.com