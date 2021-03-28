Ranch’s lower level features combo media/rec room

FEATURE HOME:
1121 RED MAPLE DRIVE, TROY
This split floor plan ranch has received several updates after its construction was completed less than a year ago.
Listed for $349,900 by RE/MAX One, the home at 1121 Red Maple Drive has about 2,470 square feet of living space, including a finished basement. Located in the Stonebridge Meadows subdivision in Troy, the home has a two-car attached garage and Hardiplank siding. The back yard is surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence.
Formal entry opens from a covered front door into a combination open space that includes the dining room, great room, breakfast area and kitchen. The more formal dining area is at the front with triple windows and a slightly lower ceiling. The space opens into the great room as the ceiling rises. Rear-facing windows and sliding patio doors fill the rooms with natural light. Wood-laminate flooring fills all the main social areas.
An island divides the kitchen from the great room and offers breakfast seating for up to four. Hanging lights above the granite countertop complement the ceiling paddle fan above the great room. The island has a double sink, a dishwasher and storage, and the gray color complements the off-white cabinetry and subway tile along the kitchen wall.
Stainless-steel appliances include a range and microwave. There is a pantry closet and access to the laundry room, which passes through to a front hallway near the garage entrance. Sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room to a wooden rear deck and back yard.
Tucked off the breakfast room is the main bedroom. A sliding barn door with glass accents opens into the private bathroom, which has an elevated double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.
Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are off a short hallway from the great room. Both bedrooms mirror each other in size, and the bath features a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.
Just off the main entrance is a hallway that leads to the interior garage entrance, the second laundry room entrance and ends at an open stairwell to the finished basement. The stairwell ends within a combined media and recreation room.
The open space has support pillars that divide the space. The media room has a wall screen and projector. Off the recreation room is a third full bathroom with step-in shower and single-sink vanity. There is a bonus room that is semi-finished and has an egress window. The room has exposed floor-joist ceiling and one unfinished wall. A large unfinished room has plenty of storage and the mechanical systems.
TROY
Price: $349,900
Directions: Ohio 718 to Meadow Bridge Way to right on Red Maple Drive
Highlights: About 2,470 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, split floor plan, wood laminate floors, granite countertops, finished basement, media room, bonus room with egress window, rear deck, vinyl privacy fence, 2-car garage, homeowners association
For more information:
Marti and Red Newsome
RE/MAX One
(937) 667-6677 or (937) 477-1381