Redesigned kitchen a highlight of 2-story

Volume ceilings with skylights peak above the two-story foyer and great room as well as the upstairs catwalk and loft. An open staircase with glass-panels accenting the railings wraps up to the balcony hallway and loft, both accented with the same glass-panel railing.

Caption Arched transoms are above patio doors that open from the great room to a wooden deck and back yard. The main bedroom suite also has a door to the deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Arched transoms are above patio doors that open from the great room to a wooden deck and back yard. The main bedroom suite also has a door to the deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Wood-laminate flooring fills the foyer and continues into the great room and adjoining dining room and kitchen. A gas fireplace has tile surround that extends up to the ceiling where two updated light fixtures hang above the great room and dining area. Arched transoms are above windows and patio doors that open to a wooden deck and back yard.

Tucked off the dining area is the redesigned U-shaped kitchen. White cabinetry fills three walls and wraps around black-steel appliances. Granite countertops complement the flooring and highlight the glass-brick backsplash. A pantry includes two pantries with roll-out shelves, and at the end of one counter is a breakfast bar setting for two.

Off the great room a hallways leads to the first-floor main bedroom suite, a half bathroom, laundry room and access to the two-car garage. The main bedroom has wood-laminate flooring and patio doors that open to the wooden deck that has privacy accent fencing.

The main suite’s bathroom has been updated with a free-standing soaking tub below a window, a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround, a double-sink bureau vanity and wood-grain ceramic-tile flooring.

Light scones and skylights highlight the stairway and balcony hallway that leads to two bedrooms, a full bathroom and an upstairs recreation room and loft. The loft looks down into the foyer.

A cathedral ceiling with skylight peaks above the recreation room, which has built-in bookcases that flank an arched window with wainscoting that allows for additional wall space. Tucked into one corner is a wet bar area that has bottle and glass racks as well as cabinet storage, an appliance nook and a granite countertop.

The full bathroom has a walk-in shower with glass doors and ceramic-tile surround. The vanity has a granite countertop with single sink. Both bedrooms have large closets with the smaller bedroom having a walk-in closet.

The lower level has been finished into a recreation room or family room. Ceramic-tile flooring fills a corner of the room and has an island counter with storage and appliance nook, creating a bar area.

A bonus room has a full wall of closet storage and a full bathroom features a corner shower with basket-weave ceramic-tile surround, a single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring.

Unfinished space has a painted floor, room for storage or an exercise space and the mechanical systems.

BEAVERCREEK Price: $459,000

Open house: Dec. 19, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: North Fairfield Road to east on Kemp Road, south on Hidden Woods and right onto Terraceview Circle

Highlights: About 3,570 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, first-floor main bedroom, skylights, upstairs recreation room, wet bar, finished basement, rear deck, 2-car garage, homeowners association

For More Information

Cynthia Gould

RE/MAX HomeBase

(937) 672-8200

www.gouldsellshomes.com