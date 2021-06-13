Storybook setting

The house was once a marina when a lake was created by the Greenville Falls and dam system that provided electricity to a power company that supplied electricity to Covington and area township farms.

Now, the property is along the Miami County Park District Scenic River area.

A gravel driveway weaves its way around picket fences and mature shrubs to encircle the front lawn. It provides additional parking and branches down to the oversized, two-car garage.

Three walls of cabinetry give the kitchen plenty of storage as two large windows are above the double sink. A planning desk or coffee station is beside the refrigerator nook, and there is a pantry cabinet with roll-out shelves.

Along the river edge is a patio-like fishing deck, and steps lead to the 70-foot wooden bridge that crosses the river artery to the island where a fire pit and reading garden are starting points to a few walking trails.

A covered porch offers views of the front lawn and opens into the original living room of the house. The house has been renovated, and a 28-by-30-foot addition built in 2000 has been blended into the original design while taking advantage of the scenic views.

Hardwood flooring throughout has been refinished and flows from the living room into the kitchen and formal dining room as the three rooms encircle the staircase to the upstairs.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

An open staircase ascends from the dining room to the upstairs where three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. Two bedrooms have angled ceilings while one bedroom has a private entrance to the bathroom. The bath has been updated with its historical charm to include a claw-foot tub and a two-level desk vanity with bowl sink.

One bedroom has walk-in access to an unfinished room that is plumbed for a possible bath and has duct work for heating and cooling, leaning itself to a possible bedroom suite.

Back on the main level, off the kitchen is the great room addition where 12 windows flank a brick, gas fireplace and provide panoramic views of the island and river. Doors open to deck landings that have steps ending at a front and rear paver-patio hidden among the landscaping.

One corner of the great room has a built-in deck and cabinetry, while a pocket door opens into a secluded office with similar built-ins. Shutters above the desks open to allow views into the great room. There is a full bathroom off the great room with a tub/shower, single-sink vanity with extended countertop.

Accessible from the kitchen is the hidden staircase to the finished basement. The staircase ends within a large space that is currently set up as an office but could be a family room as a door walks out to the backyard patio. There is a hobby room, a half bath and a laundry room.

Access to the garage is from the family room. While the garage has a two-car overhead door, space is available for a workshop and there are two side service doors.

Tucked into one corner of the garage is a summer kitchen complete with range and refrigerator. Just outside the garage is a concrete fountain pond, a potting shed and access to the bridge to the island.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Price: $399,900

Directions: U.S. 36 to south on Rangeline Road to west on Greenville Falls Road

Highlights: About 2,280 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, 1 half bath, great room, fireplace, finished walk-out basement, fireplace, office, unfinished upstairs room with plumbing, two paver-brick patios, fountain, oversized 2-car garage with summer kitchen, concrete fishing dock, 70-foot bridge to island, 2 garden sheds, dual heating and cooling, .075 acres, 1.5-acre island, circular gravel drive

For more information:

Mary Couser

Galbreath Realtors

(937) 216-0922

www.MaryCouser.com