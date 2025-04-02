Sugar Creek Twp. custom home is on 4 private, wooded acres

The concrete driveway winds up hill among trees and landscaping and connects to the two-car attached side entry garage. There is a walkway that steps up to the front entrance, which has brick steps and metal railings leading up to the front door, which has dual sidelights.

Inside the two-story foyer has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and a guest closet. To the right is a home office with neutral carpeting, a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting and a brick floor to ceiling fireplace with decorative windows on either side. Double doors lead to the side of the home and patio and the room can be closed with two French doors.

To the left is the formal dining room. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. Open to the dining room is the family room with a vaulted ceiling. It has a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, a woodburning fireplace with stove insert and wood mantel and a wall of windows with transom windows above. The second-floor hallway has a railing that overlooks the family room.

The kitchen is adjacent to the family room and has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, wood cabinets with granite countertops and an island with a lighting fixture above and an electric cooktop. There is also a planning desk. Appliances include a dishwasher, wall oven and microwave and refrigerator. There is also a breakfast bar with pendant lighting and a corner pantry. The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier, vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows and transom windows overlooking the wooded backyard. Exterior doors open out onto the deck in the rea of the home.

Off the kitchen is a half bathroom, laundry room and sunroom. The sunroom has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a wall of windows and an exterior door leading to the deck. The laundry room has tile flooring and wood cabinets, and the half bathroom has wood vanity.

The primary bedroom suite is on the main level and has neutral carpeting and a ceiling light. The ensuite bathroom opens with French doors and has carpeting, a jacuzzi tub, recessed lighting, two vanities and a water closet with a walk-in shower with glass doors. There is a linen closet and a large walk-in closet.

Wood steps with a carpet runner off the entry lead to the second level. The carpeted hallway overlooks the foyer and the family room on the other side. There are two bedrooms on this level, both with ensuite bathrooms. They have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. The bathrooms have tile flooring, and one has a separate water closet with tub/shower combination. There is a wood vanity. The second ensuite bathroom has tile flooring and a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. Also upstairs is a large storage room and a utility closet.

The finished basement has a lift chair installed on the staircase. Finished areas include a bedroom, living room, full kitchen and bathroom. The bedroom has neutral carpeting and recessed lighting and a walk-in closet. The living/family room has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting, a storage closet and exterior doors that walk out to a patio. The kitchen has tile flooring, recessed lighting and white cabinets with granite tops. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

The basement bathroom has a walk-in accessible shower and tile flooring and vanity. There is a laundry room with tile flooring and shelving.

The rear exterior of the home has a wood multi-level deck off the main level. It has wood railings and steps down to a covered wood deck. The lot is mostly wooded with mature trees.

Updates include a roof in 2020, pressure tank and hot water heater and upstairs furnace. The driveway is heated, and the basement could be a complete in-law suite.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $875,000

More info: Lynda Anello, Exp Realty, 937-654-9414, lmanello@yahoo.com