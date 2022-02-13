Transformed condo home

Caption Sliding patio doors open from the dining room out to the large wooden deck and tree-lined back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Sliding patio doors open from the dining room out to the large wooden deck and tree-lined back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A gas fireplace is the centerpiece to the great room as the fireplace was redesigned with stacked-stone surround, a raised hearth and wood beam mantel. Media outlets are worked into the fireplace above the mantel, and large windows flank the fireplace, allowing for views of the tree-lined back yard.

The great room has a vaulted ceiling and updated light fixtures. Wainscoting accents the foyer and continues into the great room.

Off the foyer to the right, a door opens into a guest closet. A second door opens into a walk-in storage closet that is under the staircase. A third door opens into a half bathroom, which has wainscoting, hardwood flooring and an updated vanity with a single-sink and extra counter space and storage.

The walkway ends within the breakfast room that flows into the galley-style kitchen. The two rooms complement each other. Sliding patio doors open off the breakfast room to a side patio covered by a pergola. A built-in shelf is designed to look like a window, and off the breakfast room a door opens into the laundry room, which has a walk-in storage closest and access to the two-car garage.

An archway between the kitchen and breakfast room has some ornate details, and updated light fixtures hang above the table area and above the kitchen island. The island has an updated solid-surface countertop that extends to allow breakfast bar seating for two. A window is above the double sink.

Refinished cabinetry, with light, solid-surface countertops, covers two walls and surrounds updated appliances. There is a pantry cabinet and appliance garage.

Off the kitchen and accessible from the great room is the formal dining room. Sliding patio doors open from the dining room to large wooden deck and tree-lined back yard. The dining room has two built-in corner china cabinets with glass-panel doors.

A pocket door off the great room opens into the first-floor main bedroom suite. The bedroom has a picture window that looks out over the back yard. Crown molding has hidden accent lights, and shiplap accents one wall.

A sliding barn door opens into a full bathroom that has been updated. The bath includes a walk-in shower with glass doors, a corner whirlpool tub surrounded by ceramic-tile accents, a double sink vanity and a walk-in closet. The bathroom passes through to a bonus room, which is currently set up as an office. This room is accessible from the foyer and has a picture window.

Two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a loft family room are located upstairs. The loft has built-in display shelves within the partial wall that looks down into the foyer. There is also a built-in media nook and plenty of space for recreation furniture.

One bedroom has two double-door closets while the other room is finished space above the garage, creating a more angular ceiling treatment. There is space for a sitting area near the window, and there are two deep sliding-door closets.

The full bathroom features a single-sink vanity and a tub/shower.

KETTERING

Price: $449,000

Directions: Shroyer Road to east on Lincoln Park to left on Ackerman to left on Timberlake Court

Highlights: About 2,880 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, first-floor main bedroom suite, loft family room, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, hardwood floors, 2-car garage, rear deck, side patio with pergola, homeowners association

For More Information

Karren Bernhardt

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 290-7343

www.karrenbernhardt.irongaterealtors.com