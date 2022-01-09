Tri-level includes lower-level recreation room

Off the living room, the eat-in kitchen has a vaulted ceiling with a hanging light fixture above the dining area. Vinyl-tile flooring fills the kitchen. One wall has cabinetry that surrounds the appliances, and a large window is above the double sink. Bi-fold doors open to a large pantry closet, and a second door opens into the garage, which has a rear service door and storage.

Off the breakfast room, a stairwell leads to the lower-level recreation room. Two large daylight windows fill the room with natural light. Tongue-and-groove wood panels accent the walls, and two wood beams stretch across the ceiling, which has two paddle ceiling fans.

Along one wall is a fireplace with brick-and-stucco accents, a raised hearth and a wood-burning stove insert. A door opens from the recreation room to a concrete stairwell that leads up to a concrete patio and the fenced back yard.

Off the recreation room a set of bi-fold leaded-glass doors opens into a laundry room with storage, a window and the hot water tank. The furnace and air conditioning unit are tucked under the stairwell behind sliding doors.

A full bathroom has a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround, a single-sink oak vanity, a linen closet and vinyl flooring.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. The largest bedroom has two double sliding-door closets and two large windows. The other two bedrooms have sliding-door closets. All three bedrooms have updated neutral carpeting.

The bathroom is at the end of the hallway and features a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround, a single-sink vanity and vinyl flooring.

KETTERING Price: $215,000

Directions: East Stroop to Glenheath Drive to left on Santa Rosa or Wilmington Pike to Glenheath to right on Santa Rosa Drive

Highlights: About 1,710 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen, recreation room, updated carpeting, 2-car garage, concrete patio, storage shed, fenced back yard

For More Information

Jerry Williams

Wright-Patt Realty, Inc.

(937) 478-7601

www.wright-patt.com