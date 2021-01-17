Variety of updates enhance 3-bedroom ranch

During the 2020 remodel, several updates and replacements were made. All the interior doors, exterior doors and overhead garage door were replaced. The roof was replaced in 2020, and additional attic insulation was installed. Wood-laminate flooring was installed in all the main social areas, hallway and the three bedrooms.

Ceramic-tile flooring in the bathrooms were repaired and cleaned. Original cabinetry was repurposed with a fresh coat of paint and new hardware. Countertops were replaced as well as toilets. The gas, forced air furnace and central air conditioning were installed in 2019.

The front driveway is connected to a front, concrete patio that provides access to the formal side-entry to the house. The updated front door with leaded-glass window opens into a foyer hallway that opens into the combination living room, dining room and kitchen. A wall was removed to open the living space into one large area to allow for a versatile floor plan.

A picture window faces front and sliding patio doors open to the back patio. A door provides interior access to the garage, which has an updated overhead door, an electronic opener, attic access and a rear service door to the backyard patio.

Tucked off the newly created great room is the updated kitchen. Solid-surface counter tops complement the updated painted cabinetry that fill two walls of the kitchen. White subway tile creates a backsplash. A window is above the double sink and a dishwasher was installed in 2020 as was a garbage disposal.

There is room for a microwave. The kitchen is open to the great room but also has access to the hallway that leads to three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a utility room. The utility room is across the hallway from the kitchen.

The main bedroom is at the front of the house and has wood-laminate flooring, a double-door closet and private bathroom. The bath has an oversized vanity with solid-surface single sink, a triple-mirror medicine cabinet, a walk-in shower and a double-door closet. The main bath has ceramic-tile flooring as does the guest bath.

The guest bath features a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.

One bedroom is across the hallway from the main bedroom while the third bedroom is at the back of the house with two windows and a single-door closet.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Price: $139,900

Highlights: About 1,580 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen, wood laminate flooring, updated bathrooms, new interior doors, new exterior doors, roof 2020, 1-car garage, updated overhead door, rear patio, updated landscaping

For more information:

Ron Fisher

Fisher and Associates Realty

(937) 776-4671 or (937) 233-0000

www.fisherandassociatesrealty.com