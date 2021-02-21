Walk-out lower level offer potential 5th bedroom

The dining room has a bay bump-out, tray ceiling, sconce lights and chair rail.

French doors open from the foyer into a study, which has a cathedral ceiling. Built-in bookcases and cabinetry fill one wall while an arched window fills the room with natural light.

Straight back is the two-story great room with a gas fireplace with marble surround and an ornate wood mantel. The oak flooring has a design weave near the center, and the upstairs sitting room has spindle accents along the extended balcony. Windows flank the fireplace and have views of the back yard.

The breakfast room is off the great room and has a cathedral ceiling, transoms above the side windows and triple patio doors that open to the wooden balcony deck.

Granite counter tops were installed in 2016 as the gray color complements the white cabinetry that includes a planning desk, peninsula breakfast bar and island with built-in gas range. There is a pantry closet and breakfast bar seating for four. A short hallway from the kitchen leads to a half bathroom, a laundry room and interior access to the garage.

Between the great room and breakfast room is a back staircase that leads up to the second floor. Three bedrooms each have a private bathroom and walk-in closets. The loft hallway has space for a sitting area, and there is a walk-in storage closet and utility closet.

Back on the main level, tucked off one corner of the foyer is the entrance to the first-floor main bedroom. Triple patio doors open to the rear deck, and double doors open to the private bathroom. The bath has access to a walk-in closet, an oval whirlpool tub, a double-sink vanity with make-up desk, a shower room with ceramic-tile surround and a toilet room.

Access to the lower level is across the hallway from the main bedroom. The lighted staircase has a landing where there is an unfinished storage room. The stairwell ends within a family room setting that opens into a recreation room with gas fireplace, triple patio doors that open to a covered patio, three large daylight windows and a wet bar with peninsula counter that seats six. There is also a wall counter with storage and appliances, including a mini-refrigerator and wine cooler.

A short hallway leads to a possible fifth bedroom, which has triple patio door access to a second covered patio and a walk-in closet. Also off the hallway is a full bathroom.

There is a bonus room currently used as an exercise room and that room has access to the unfinished storage room and second mechanical systems.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $614,900

Open House: Feb. 21, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Marshall Road, north on Whipp Road, enter Stone Lake Drive, turn right after gates, property on the right

Highlights: About 5,950 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, granite countertops 2016, volume ceilings, first-floor main bedroom, finished walkout lower level, wet bar, bonus room, balcony wooden deck, two covered patios, roof 2014, dual HVAC, 3-car garage, cul-de-sac, gated community with swimming pool and tennis courts

For more information:

Steve Kelzer

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 432-0720

www.stevekelzer.irongaterealtors.com