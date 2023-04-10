COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Connecting our communities for the future

Data from the Federal Communications Commission indicates there are 195,000 Ohio addresses who are “unserved,” meaning they couldn’t get broadband internet even if they wanted to. Another 139,000 are “underserved,” meaning they can potentially get the minimum level broadband internet, but it’s spotty, unreliable, or not up to the 100 Mb upload standard.

Citizen input is needed to ensure that Ohio gets its cut of billions in federal money for broadband internet.