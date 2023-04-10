COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Connecting our communities for the future

The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear for many in our communities and across the rest of the nation that the infrastructure that underpins so much of our increasingly digitized healthcare, business, education and other sectors was lacking.
Data from the Federal Communications Commission indicates there are 195,000 Ohio addresses who are “unserved,” meaning they couldn’t get broadband internet even if they wanted to. Another 139,000 are “underserved,” meaning they can potentially get the minimum level broadband internet, but it’s spotty, unreliable, or not up to the 100 Mb upload standard.
Citizen input is needed to ensure that Ohio gets its cut of billions in federal money for broadband internet.
Join us for this month’s Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page at noon on April 19 as we discuss the importance of all of our communities having access to high speed broadband.
The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Dayton Daily News Reporter London Bishop and will feature panelists from around our region to help answer your questions about digital literacy, digital equity and more. Panelists include:
- Katie Meyer, policy and program manager for AltaFiber
- Fabrice Juin, Regional Equity Initiative Manager for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
- Terry Vandeberg, Resident Services Grant Manager for St. Mary’s Development Corporation
- Maria Butts, Ohio Connectivity Champion with The Management Council
Have a question for our panel? Email it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. Watch the March Community Conversation about challenges and opportunities for women in the Miami Valley, the February Community Conversation about Black History Month, the January Community Conversation about the 2023 regional economic outlook and last November’s Community Conversation about hunger and others on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.