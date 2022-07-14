COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Reclaiming education

We’re connecting local educators and parents as we approach the new school year. From concerns about academic performance, and the loss of learning over the summer, to hiring and retaining educators and support staff, and fears about school safety and mental health, we are listening to local experts to build local solutions. We are taking your questions live in our Community Conversation.
Join us for this month’s Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, July 27, where we will discuss these concerns and more from parents, teachers and administrators going into the 2022-2023 school year.
You can watch the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. The discussion will be hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and will include panelists from around our area.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch June’s Conversation about inflation, March’s Community Conversation about how the pandemic has affect child development, January’s that focused on the region’s economic outlook for 2022.
