MARCANO: School threats, Statehouse protests and more

Columbus protests: Two bills out of Columbus have sparked a backlash. More than 500 people, either in writing or in person, testified against Senate Bill 83, which would restrict free speech on college campuses. It took more than seven hours for the Workforce and Higher Education committee to hear the opposition. And protestors inside and outside the Statehouse chanted, “One person, one vote,” as lawmakers set an August election to make amending the state constitution harder. Lawmakers should take note. House Speaker Jason Stephens dismissed the protest, saying it was only 150 people out of 12 million, but he missed the point. The protests against rights restrictions have taken on a sense of urgency. Ohio might be a red state, but it’s not crimson red, as healthy majorities agree with abortion rights, fair redistricting, and not allowing a minority of the vote to override a majority. Stephens says he thinks Ohioans will vote in August to restrict their rights. I can’t think of one instance in American history where citizens approved of the government clamping down on their freedoms. Why would Ohioans vote to make it harder for them to have a voice in state government?

Speaking of the August election: While election day falls on Aug. 8, early voting starts on July 11 and ends on Aug. 6. Mark your calendars. The busy summer months tend to fly by, but this August election carries more importance than any summer ballot initiative in recent memory. If you will be out of town, take advantage of early voting and cast your ballot. It isn’t hyperbole to say this election determines whether Ohioans will be governed by majority or minority rule.

