JUST IN: Court charges Kettering Fairmont freshman in shooting threat
37 minutes ago

A Fairmont High School freshman facing felony inducing panic has been charged in Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

The 14-year-old is accused of causing “serious public inconvenience or alarm by initiating by initiating a report or warning” that led to the closing of the school Tuesday, according to court records.

A hearing was held Wednesday. The teen has been remanded to the county juvenile detention center and ordered to undergo mental health and psychiatric assessments, court records show.

Kettering police arrested the teen Tuesday morning after officials said he made “extremely concerning” social media threat that led the district to cancel school.

The threat mentioned “shooting up Fairmont” around noon Tuesday and was reported by a parent around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

“The disruption to the school day for 2,400 students and our staff members, the emotional toll these actions take on our families and community, and the sheer drain on manpower needed to handle this situation will not be tolerated,” Kettering schools officials said Tuesday morning.

Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said the student would go through “due process,” but likely would be suspended with an ultimate recommendation for expulsion.

