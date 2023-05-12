Bellbrook board names teachers, staff to armed shooter response team

Added to that now is an “unknown number” of teachers and staff behind the scenes that “a would-be evil-doer has to consider,” Price said.

“God forbid anything should ever happen, but if it does, I know I’ve done my best,” Price said.

Explore Blue Berry Cafe announces move to new location

The board initially approved creating the armed response team in September.

Staff members who volunteer for the role must complete an interview process, pass a background check and mental health screening, complete at least 40 hours of training and pass the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy’s live-fire qualification test. No teachers will be permitted to carry firearms on their person in classrooms.

Under House Bill 99, passed last year, Ohio requires a minimum of 24 hours of training for a school employee to carry a gun in a school safety zone. Bellbrook school officials said their 40-hour standard is equivalent to the training required to serve as an armed court officer, bailiff, or probation officer.

Board President Mike Kinsey said he wanted to “commend and thank” those that volunteered for the role.

“We’ve discussed at length the need for a balanced, comprehensive safety plan, and sincere thank you to all the interested individuals that are willing to volunteer in that capacity,” Kinsey said.