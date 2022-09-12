Quiet quitting: Passing fad or a workers’ movement?

“Those who engage in quiet quitting need to understand there it can result in long-term consequences for the future of your career trajectory. The free market will dictate who rises to the top and who stays static in their career. It takes hard work to advance in many industries; you must sometimes exceed expectations to set yourself apart from the competition. When it comes time for raises, bonuses and promotions, who do you think will be considered: the employee who does their job and nothing more, or the one who surpasses the requirements and provides irreplaceable value to the company or organization? Likely the latter.”

Jerry O’Ryan: Quiet quitting or acting your wage?

“Workers of all levels and professions will tell you what they want from their job is a wage commensurate with the tasks and responsibilities required. They also want and deserve the intangibles: respect, autonomy, a voice and a comfortable cultural environment. The intangibles don’t cost anything, but perhaps a lot of that was shoved aside while employers panicked over supply chain issues, worker output with fewer workers and the unceasing pandemic. Let’s face it, it’s tough to play nice every day, whether employer or employee, when you’re trying to meet both customer demands and job security.

Whether quiet quitting or outright resignation, once we return to the cubicle or home office, the cumulative effect will certainly look different than the pre-COVID environment. I suspect, as many of us do now, that a hybrid of work and workplace will be the new way we perform our duties.”

