‘Spirit of entrepreneurship remains strong’ for small businesses owners in our region

“As the Business Advisor for the Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC), hosted by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, I have witnessed firsthand the resilience of our small business community. Despite economic instabilities and fluctuations, the spirit of entrepreneurship remains strong. This year, we have seen numerous success stories from our clients and Chamber Members, all of which are driven by perseverance and a network of support that Dayton offers to its entrepreneurs.

Dayton’s ecosystem is rich with organizations dedicated to small business assistance and their success. The Dayton MBAC is one of those many resources, providing a wide range of small business services, with targeted support to minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses. The MBAC offers services such as networking opportunities, producing informative/educational events, assistance with state of Ohio certifications, access to capital, and overall business growth support. MBAC’s focus on diversity has been instrumental in shaping initiatives that foster equitable access to resources, economic growth, and a more vibrant business environment.”

- Read more from Natasha Sandella, Business Advisor for the Dayton Regional Minority Business Assistance Center hosted at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Customers shop differently now — it’s essential for small businesses to adapt

“Location has always been a critical factor for business success, but in today’s world, the best location might just be online. One client of the SBDC reassessed their physical space, pricing structure, and purchasing strategy after facing challenges. With guidance and support over the course of three years to change their business model, this business now feels they are moving in the right direction. The SBDC recognizes that every business is unique, and no solution is cookie-cutter. Tools like QuickBooks help manage financials effectively, while the SBDC uses ProfitSense to help businesses track their performance against industry benchmarks, providing tailored strategies for success.

The SBDC is more than just a resource — it’s a partner dedicated to helping businesses thrive. For every business, success starts with clear, actionable goals. The SBDC helps business owners set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound (SMART) goals, broken into 30-, 60-, and 90-day plans, to tackle challenges and move forward with confidence. Whether it’s developing a business plan, organizing finances to secure a loan, or navigating needed certifications, the SBDC provides unique support to meet each business’s needs.”

- Read more from Anne Kane, Marketing Manager at the Entrepreneurs’ Center.

Economic trends for small businesses more hopeful than they might seem

“Even in a rosy outlook, everyone needs access to resources and information. Here’s where Launch Dayton can come in clutch. Our website offers a quiz that will help tailor resources to your individual business needs. We also have access to more than a dozen partner organizations and more than 50 resources. We know that entrepreneurs have to wear multiple hats, so we want to help you figure out which hat fits and looks best on you and your business.

Dayton is a 3-degrees-of-separation kind of town, so connecting to other business owners is key for personal and professional reasons. Launch Dayton offers a calendar of events specifically for business owners.

We understand that it’s wild the way the world has changed in the last 5 years. People shop less in person and are more intentional about what they purchase and how they spend their money. More than ever, businesses have to listen to the feedback they’re getting on the ground and examine their marketing. Things like reels, the TikTok Shop, and online shopping are here to stay. We need our brick-and-mortar stores, and we want to help them increase their reach and audience. It’s likely that what was working 10 years ago, is just not going to work in today’s marketplace, with today’s shoppers.”

- Read more from Sarah Caplan,Outreach Programs Manager at the Entrepreneurs’ Center