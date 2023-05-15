Three different perspectives, three different mothers on Mother’s Day

Read more.

Te’Jal Cartwright: The magic of perinatal care should be available to all

I’ll never forget the morning of April 8, 2016. I woke up to unusual cramps. I hadn’t been sure if I wanted to work with a doula or not. After the first contraction, I knew right away. Absolutely! Luckily, a doula that I was close friends with, Tiffany, made time for me on short notice.

I remember arriving at the hospital with my son’s father before Tiffany and experiencing a different kind of treatment from the staff. At the front of my mind, I remember the lack of questions and the lack of care or concern when my entire birthing plan had to change upon arrival.

April Hancock: Creating balance is a challenge for “mompreneurs”

One challenge I’ve overcome as a business owner and mom is creating balance. In the beginning stages this was difficult because when you’re building a business from the ground up, you’re putting in massive amounts of time and effort. Over the years I’ve learned to set boundaries, implemented “Mommy daughter Monday’s,” (a day dedicated to mommy daughter time) and created processes to work smarter and not harder. I even bring my family to trade shows and other work events in an effort to not only expose my daughter my entrepreneurial lifestyle but to also ensure that I teach her that it’s not all work and no play. These steps along with my amazing support system has allowed me to excel as a business owner and be a hands-on mom.

