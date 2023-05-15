Three different perspectives, three different mothers on Mother’s Day

Whether Mother’s Day is an occasion for you to celebrate, honor or mourn, it’s important to remember that the experience of motherhood is different for every mother. In Sunday’s Ideas & Voices, hear the perspectives of three mothers who have navigated the challenges of childbirth, mental health issues, small business ownership and more.
I do not think that it is a coincidence that Mother’s Day falls within mental health awareness month. The Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance reports that one in five women suffer from mental health disorders during pregnancy or in the first year postpartum and that less than 25% of diagnosed mothers receive treatment. Suicide and overdose are the leading causes of death in the first year postpartum.
Yet motherhood and mental health is still a taboo topic. In verifying statistics for this piece, I found very little about the mental health of mothers after the first year.
Te’Jal Cartwright: The magic of perinatal care should be available to all
I’ll never forget the morning of April 8, 2016. I woke up to unusual cramps. I hadn’t been sure if I wanted to work with a doula or not. After the first contraction, I knew right away. Absolutely! Luckily, a doula that I was close friends with, Tiffany, made time for me on short notice.
I remember arriving at the hospital with my son’s father before Tiffany and experiencing a different kind of treatment from the staff. At the front of my mind, I remember the lack of questions and the lack of care or concern when my entire birthing plan had to change upon arrival.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
April Hancock: Creating balance is a challenge for “mompreneurs”
One challenge I’ve overcome as a business owner and mom is creating balance. In the beginning stages this was difficult because when you’re building a business from the ground up, you’re putting in massive amounts of time and effort. Over the years I’ve learned to set boundaries, implemented “Mommy daughter Monday’s,” (a day dedicated to mommy daughter time) and created processes to work smarter and not harder. I even bring my family to trade shows and other work events in an effort to not only expose my daughter my entrepreneurial lifestyle but to also ensure that I teach her that it’s not all work and no play. These steps along with my amazing support system has allowed me to excel as a business owner and be a hands-on mom.