VOICES: Balancing the needs of residents with growing the local economy

“We must continue to be mindful of housing affordability as we continue to grow as a community. As a legacy city with older residential building stock, one of our main concerns is to ensure that we are constantly improving the overall quality of housing that exists in our community. The Anthony Wayne project is anticipated to inject millions of dollars of direct and indirect investment into the community. Based upon our experience over the past decade, we have seen catalytic investments such as the Anthony Wayne project beget additional investments in the community, including investments in additional residential housing developments.

This is important, because experts agree that issues related to housing affordability in Hamilton, and the nation, are primarily driven by the overall lack of supply of available housing units. We recently completed a housing study that shows we are thousands of units short. Because of this scarcity, bringing on new supply at any price point will help with overall availability and decrease the likelihood of displacement. It is our goal to continue to incentivize and assist with catalytic projects that will help draw residential development and redevelopment to improve our overall housing accessibility and affordability.”

Jon Ford, Senior Attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio:

“Ideally, the residents of the Anthony Wayne should be able to continue to live in their homes. We should strive to be a society that does not prioritize profit over people. However, if this aim is not achievable, we have asked the City to be fair in its use of public funds. If a wealthy, out of town investor can access $3 million of tax dollars via a forgivable loan, it is only fair that some resources also be devoted to the residents in order to assist them in relocating. Further, given that the City’s policies are worsening the Anthony Wayne residents’ plight by limiting availability of affordable housing, the City should also affirmatively help them to locate safe, affordable and appropriate housing, and should make increasing affordable housing in our community an ongoing priority. The current and future owners should also provide generous assistance to the tenants during this transition. The status quo is unsustainable. We need focused and aggressive action from our leaders on all levels to address this crisis before it worsens further.”

Look for contributed columns from a current resident of the Anthony Wayne Apartments and from the developer of the hotel redevelopment project coming later this week.