VOICES: Regional approach required to tackle affordable housing

This is important, because experts agree that issues related to housing affordability in Hamilton, and the nation, are primarily driven by the overall lack of supply of available housing units. We recently completed a housing study that shows we are thousands of units short. Because of this scarcity, bringing on new supply at any price point will help with overall availability and decrease the likelihood of displacement. It is our goal to continue to incentivize and assist with catalytic projects that will help draw residential development and redevelopment to improve our overall housing accessibility and affordability.

Finally, it should be noted that based on information provided to the City by Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority, approximately 70% of existing affordable housing units within Butler County are in the cities of Hamilton and Middletown, which have less than 30% of the County’s population. While we in Hamilton remained focused on improving our affordable housing situation, there are many opportunities throughout the county for more of a regional approach to the development of safe and clean housing with access to amenities ranging from schools and grocery stores to employment and entertainment opportunities, and the traditional urban areas cannot continue to bear primary responsibility for those developments.

Tim Werdmann is the Executive Director of Internal Services for the City of Hamilton and has been employed by the City for the past 19 years.