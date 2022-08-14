VOICES: Displaced Anthony Wayne residents asking for a fair shot

My family moved into Anthony Wayne nearly three years ago. We’d been forced to leave our old apartment because the landlord wanted to “remodel.” Even then, it was very difficult to find some place that we could afford, and we ended up being homeless for a week. We felt lucky to find a place at Anthony Wayne because the rent was fairly affordable and it included utilities.
My husband, my adult son and I all share a 1-bedroom apartment in Anthony Wayne. Our rent is $700. My husband and son are both disabled. They are trying to get approved for disability but it’s a long process, so right now we are surviving on my income alone. I make about $1500 a month.
In May, we received a notice that the building was being sold and that we needed to be out by the end of November. This was devastating news not only to my family, but to everyone living in Anthony Wayne. We aren’t just people who happen to live in the same building, we’re a community. A lot of the people here are each other’s chosen family. We try our best to help each other out. Those of us who are younger try to check in on the elderly folks in the building, and we offer to take them to the store or to their doctor’s appointments. We have a meal together once a week, with everyone who can contribute chipping in with odds and ends from our cupboards. We have a “free table” where anyone can put extra food, clothing, or household items for someone who needs it. Many of us even eat Thanksgiving dinner together.
I know that the news was told that we were being offered help, and that is simply not true. We were given a list of different landlords to call that anyone could have found by Googling “rentals near me.” The list is useless. I’ve called every single place on the list and struck out everywhere. Either they don’t have anything available, they have a waiting list that is miles long, or (most common) they need proof that we make three times the rent amount. I certainly don’t have the kind of funds landlords are asking for, and my income is higher than a lot of the folks in my building. Many of the other people in Anthony Wayne are elderly and/or disabled, so they survive off a fixed income through Social Security.
It’s obvious to all of us that the owners have long since written us off. In February, the entire building was without hot water for 28 days. Even after that, the repair was faulty and it took almost two more months for us to have consistent hot water. Since the sale was announced, we’ve had pretty much zero response to our maintenance requests.
We’re doing our best to get out by November like we were told, but it feels impossible. Rent is already so much higher than what we currently pay pretty much anywhere we look, and then we need a deposit, plus first and last month’s rent to move in. The current owner is not making it any easier either. Even though people are moving because we were told to, she’s still making us give a 30 day notice that we’re moving or she keeps the security deposit. Of the few people who have already moved out, I don’t know of anyone who got their security deposit back. Either they didn’t give proper notice or it supposedly wasn’t clean enough. If you’re not re-renting the apartment and are just going to renovate it into hotels, why does any of that matter?
So far, most of the publicity about the sale of Anthony Wayne has been positive, and I want people to know that there’s a dark side to this sale. There are real people being displaced from their homes by this process, with nowhere to go despite our best efforts to find somewhere. I don’t understand how the City is able to provide millions of dollars to help a corporate developer draw tourists in, but nothing to help us ordinary folks who are part of the Hamilton community. We’re basically being given the option of living under the bridge across the road.
We need help. We’re not asking for much (certainly not $3 million dollars), but just enough to give us a fair shot in all of this.
Karyn Ginn has been a resident of the Anthony Wayne building for nearly three years.
About the Author