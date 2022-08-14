VOICES: Displaced Anthony Wayne residents asking for a fair shot

We’re doing our best to get out by November like we were told, but it feels impossible. Rent is already so much higher than what we currently pay pretty much anywhere we look, and then we need a deposit, plus first and last month’s rent to move in. The current owner is not making it any easier either. Even though people are moving because we were told to, she’s still making us give a 30 day notice that we’re moving or she keeps the security deposit. Of the few people who have already moved out, I don’t know of anyone who got their security deposit back. Either they didn’t give proper notice or it supposedly wasn’t clean enough. If you’re not re-renting the apartment and are just going to renovate it into hotels, why does any of that matter?

So far, most of the publicity about the sale of Anthony Wayne has been positive, and I want people to know that there’s a dark side to this sale. There are real people being displaced from their homes by this process, with nowhere to go despite our best efforts to find somewhere. I don’t understand how the City is able to provide millions of dollars to help a corporate developer draw tourists in, but nothing to help us ordinary folks who are part of the Hamilton community. We’re basically being given the option of living under the bridge across the road.

We need help. We’re not asking for much (certainly not $3 million dollars), but just enough to give us a fair shot in all of this.

Karyn Ginn has been a resident of the Anthony Wayne building for nearly three years.