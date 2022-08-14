VOICES: New hotel in downtown Hamilton will make the city proud

In my 20-year career of developing, managing and investing in real estate, I have seen few places with the attractive vibrancy that is present in Hamilton right now. Our first project in Hamilton, the apartments and Billy Yanks restaurant in the Hammerle Building, has been a huge success and we intend to build on that success with future projects.

As Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President Dan Bates recently told the Hamilton Journal News, “we need more hotels in downtown Hamilton.”

“From an economic development standpoint, that corner of the city is really underutilized,” Bates told the paper. “I think this opens the opportunity to make that a hub. I think it’s all positive.”

Almost a year after making the deal to purchase the building, we’re gearing up to start construction. The project will be called The Well House Hotel, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton. It will offer amenities such as an exercise room, breakfast area and small conference center along with views of the river, downtown and the surrounding historic neighborhoods.

Our prime location will offer exceptional walkability to businesses, restaurants, and gathering places throughout downtown Hamilton. In addition to being directly across the street from the Fitton Center For Creative Arts, we will be near the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill and other attractions throughout the city and the region.

The 54-room hotel project will also be home to a 5,000-square foot high-end restaurant in the existing commercial space and will offer outdoor dining along High Street. The project will create a minimum of 30 new permanent jobs and more than 100 construction jobs during the redevelopment.

The redevelopment of the Anthony Wayne building into The Well House Hotel will be a project that the City of Hamilton can be immensely proud of. An historic building will be returned to its roots as a signature hotel as Hamilton continues to reinvent itself with quality projects that will spur additional reinvestment in the urban core.

Matt Olliges is the President of Vision Realty Group.