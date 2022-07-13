VOICES: The end of Roe isn’t the end of Planned Parenthood

These are dark times we find ourselves in. I come to you devastated, defiant and absolutely locked in for the long fight ahead. Because this isn’t over. Not even close.
Roe v. Wade is overturned. It’s a move we knew was coming and flagrantly flies in the face of what the majority of Americans and Ohioans want. I can tell you that no matter what happens now, we will be living with the consequences of this radical and dangerous decision for years to come.
We’re certainly seeing it in our own state. The day we learned the news of the decision, we faced a second crushing blow–as Ohio legislators moved swiftly to lift the preliminary injunction blocking a 6-week ban. Unfortunately, the request was granted and right now, abortion in Ohio is only available until six weeks gestation. This is before most people even know they’re pregnant.
Make no mistake–this ban effectively halts abortion access in the state. The effects on the patients are chilling. In our health centers, we are turning away hundreds of desperate and terrified patients who we can no longer provide care for due to regressive and restrictive bans set by those sworn to protect them.
We are already hearing and witnessing devastating stories of Ohioans in emotional distress as they grapple with the effects of this ban. The reality is horrific and the impact it’s having on people across the state is nothing short of inhumane. We will not stand for it. And now, more than ever, we need Ohioans to stand with us.
We have been diligently preparing for this outcome for the past few years. We have doubled down on our preventive family planning care and sex education to ensure that the people of southwest Ohio have the tools and resources they need to plan their families and their futures. We know the need for access to reproductive health care and sex education isn’t going away.
Yes, this blow is crushing – a complete loss of human rights in ways we haven’t seen before. But it isn’t the end. Because this is personal. Not just for me, but for your neighbors, your friends, your colleagues, your family members. Maybe even you.
We’ve never let adversity stop us before and we won’t now. Our mission is too important. We were built for this. The end of Roe isn’t the end of Planned Parenthood. It isn’t the end of high quality care in your community.
Patients with questions or who are in need of support can find access to our health center contact information on our website to be connected with a Patient Navigator. If you or someone you know are in need of access to abortion care, call 1-800-230-PLAN or visit abortionfinder.org.
Kersha Deibel is the President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region.
