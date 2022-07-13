VOICES: The end of Roe isn’t the end of Planned Parenthood

We have been diligently preparing for this outcome for the past few years. We have doubled down on our preventive family planning care and sex education to ensure that the people of southwest Ohio have the tools and resources they need to plan their families and their futures. We know the need for access to reproductive health care and sex education isn’t going away.

Yes, this blow is crushing – a complete loss of human rights in ways we haven’t seen before. But it isn’t the end. Because this is personal. Not just for me, but for your neighbors, your friends, your colleagues, your family members. Maybe even you.

We’ve never let adversity stop us before and we won’t now. Our mission is too important. We were built for this. The end of Roe isn’t the end of Planned Parenthood. It isn’t the end of high quality care in your community.

Patients with questions or who are in need of support can find access to our health center contact information on our website to be connected with a Patient Navigator. If you or someone you know are in need of access to abortion care, call 1-800-230-PLAN or visit abortionfinder.org.

Kersha Deibel is the President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region.