VOICES: In the abortion debate, both extremes let us down

Second, absolutists give little heed to the unfairness they support. Sex that produces pregnancy involves a man and a woman. But with moral restraint less and less compelling, it often involves little or no care and commitment. One result is men urging themselves on their sexual partners and then running from ensuing pregnancies. The preponderance of mothers in single-parent households testifies to this, and these mothers bear, in great disproportion, the attendant poverty and thwarted self-development. Their babies, too, often suffer. Nevertheless, absolutists favor laws that strip away female agency, and compel women into responsibility men flee.

When abortion discord is as pronounced and combustible as now, movement toward wider agreement is urgent. And if such movement appears unlikely in the short-run, two requirements obtain no matter how long it takes. One is nuance: thinking must confront complexity and realize that the push-pull of conflicting moral obligation may admit of no easy resolution. And that’s where humility comes in: perhaps no one has the perfect answer.

Whenever it occurs, though, abortion is distressing, even tragic: it is lethal action against a baby on the way. The far left knows this and should acknowledge it; abortion should be rare — and to that end the far left might also take a stand on sexual practice wholly divorced from care and commitment. The far right, on other hand, should be more honest about Scripture, more attuned to complexity, and more upset by personal devastation borne so often (if not always) by women but not men.

If all we know are the shorthand phrases — pro-choice / pro-life; abortion is healthcare / abortion is murder — we won’t move an inch toward the agreement, or at least patient conversation, that is so vital and elusive.

Charles Scriven is the former president of Kettering College.