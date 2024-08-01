9 local shows to see on stages in August, including ‘Wizard of Oz,’ ‘Into the Woods’ and ‘Sister Act’

Aug. 2-10, Springboro Community Theatre

Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy adapt Robert Louis Stevenson’s adventurous tale of pirates, treasure maps and mutiny on the high seas centering on Jim Hawkins’ race for buried treasure against the treacherous Long John Silver. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays at North Park Amphitheatre, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro. Free admission. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. borotheatre.org.

“Into the Woods”

Aug. 9-17, Middletown Lyric Theatre

Charley Shafor directs Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical assembling familiar fairy tale characters on an introspective journey of family, community and forgiveness. 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 and Aug. 16, 2 p.m. Aug. 10 and 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Middletown Lyric Theatre, 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. $20. middletownlyric.org.

“The Wizard of Oz”

Through Aug. 11, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Chris Beiser directs and choreographs an excellently entertaining production of this timeless family-friendly musical. Allison Gabert (Dorothy), Dylan Jackson (Hunk/Scarecrow), Nate Marcum (Zeke/Lion) and Jonathan Pendergrass (Hickory/Tin Man) establish a wonderful bond. Songs include “Over The Rainbow,” “If I Only Had A Brain,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard,” “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead,” and “If I Were King Of The Forest” among others. Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

“Shear Madness”

Aug. 15-Sept. 15, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

One of the longest-running plays in the world and seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, German playwright Paul Pörtner’s funny, interactive whodunit involves a suspicious murder at Shear Madness Salon. New clues and quick improvisation promise to keep the script fresh at every performance. Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost”

Aug. 16-18, Shakespeare in South Park

The 15th season of this popular troupe spotlights the Bard’s timeless comedy of romance, wits, gender and class. Director Galen Wilson sets the play, first published in 1598, in the 1960s. 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday on the South Park Green, 601 Hickory St. Dayton. Free admission but donations are encouraged. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Park at Hope Lutheran Church, 500 Hickory St., or Emerson Academy, 501 Hickory St. In case of rain or excessive heat, the production will take place at Hope Lutheran Church.

“Sister Act”

Aug. 16-25, INNOVAtheatre

Richard Lee Waldeck presents INNOVAtheatre’s production of this 2011 Tony Award-nominated musical comedy. Featuring tuneful music by Academy, Grammy and Tony-winning composer Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Newsies”) and based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film of the same name, “Sister Act” tells a 1970s story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva on the run after witnessing a mob killing. Placed into protective custody inside a local convent, Deloris, a humorous catalyst for culture clash, ultimately discovers the joy of friendship while learning important lessons in humility and tolerance. 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 pm. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. $25-$30. innovatheatre.com/tickets.

Baritone Hue: A Spoken Word Poetry Special

Aug. 17, Dayton Live

Under the direction of Dana Graham, writer/poet Leroy D. Bean performs “Baritone Hue,” chronicling his experience in Paris following in the footsteps of James Baldwin. The performance is expected to discuss themes of faith, self-worth and the beauty of Black culture. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 West Second St., Dayton. $20. daytonlive.org.

“A Man of No Importance”

Aug. 23-Sept. 1, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Matthew Smith directs the local premiere of this intimate musical by librettist Terrence McNally, composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens (”Ragtime”). The story concerns Alfie Byrne, a bus conductor in 1964 Dublin, “whose heart holds secrets that he can’t share with anyone but his imagined confidante, Oscar Wilde. When he attempts to put on an amateur production of Wilde’s ‘Salome’ in the local church hall, he confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love ‘that dare not speak its name.’” 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 24, 30 and 31, and 3 p.m. Aug. 25, 31 and Sept. 1 at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. $18-$20. bctheatre.org.

“The Enchanted Cottage”

Aug. 23-Sept. 8, Dayton Theatre Guild

Debra Kent directs Arthur Pinero’s classic 1923 play concerning Oliver, who returns home from World War I carrying physical and emotional battle scars. Situations evolve when he meets a kind but plain woman, leading to whimsical romance. 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 24, 30 and Sept. 6, 5 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, and 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and 8 at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $19-$26. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.