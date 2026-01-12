After record warmth, MetroParks Ice Rink ready to welcome skaters again

“While the MetroParks Ice Rink has had some closures due to warmer temps this season, our staff have done a really great job to ensure the ice is cut and the rink can reopen as quickly as possible once temperatures and humidity are favorable,” said Lauren Lemons, marketing and public engagement specialist for Five Rivers MetroParks.

Lemons said in spite of unusually warmer days RiverScape Metro Park is always a prime location for exercise and movement.

“While some rare spring-like winter days mean the MetroParks Ice Rink may close, it’s also an opportunity to work on your physical health in different ways, such as walking, jogging or cycling on the extensive paved trails at RiverScape MetroPark,” she said. “Anything you can do to get outside and moving is really beneficial for your wellness — especially in the winter."

Explore Jumping into 2026 at a locally owned gym

Themed skates are each Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature curated music, games in the comfort tent and fun decor.

Family Skate Days are from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and offer family friendly music, games, coloring pages, a scavenger hunt and a penguin toss for a chance to win one of three prizes each week.

The MetroParks Ice Rink will also host special holiday skates on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day. Galentine’s Day and Sweetheart Skate specials return in 2026 and include:

Galentine’s Special on Friday, Feb. 13 includes 50% off admission and skate rental.

Sweetheart Special on Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 15 (while supplies last): Two admissions and skate rentals, two hot cocoas and a box of Winans chocolates for $25.

The organization reminds anyone visiting the park or skating can take a break from the cold weather under the MSD Warming Zone near the rental office. The comfort tent, located adjacent to the MetroParks Ice Rink, also features tables and seating.

Those who use SNAP/EBT or have an Access to Nature card can present it at the rental office to receive a 75% discount off of admission and skate rentals.

In addition a free Community Open Skate will take place from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 15. Skates may be borrowed on a first-come, first-served basis, but are limited in quantity and sizes. Some guests may have to wait before skates become available.

The MetroParks Ice Rink will also offer a fitness-inspired “Skate 6” stamp program that allows visitors to collect a stamp each time they skate. Cards are available for free at the MetroParks Ice Rink. Those who receive six stamps during the season and drop off their completed card at the rental office will be entered into a drawing for fitness gear and other great prizes.

“Winter certainly takes a toll on you if you aren’t purposeful about focusing on your physical and mental health,” said RiverScape Program Coordinator April DeBross, in a press statement. “We try to make being active outdoors in the winter a great experience by making it as fun as possible with theme skates and family days. You get moving, get some fresh air and make memories with your loved ones.”

The MetroParks Ice Rink, 237 E. Monument Ave., is open daily through the end of February. Admission is $7 daily and visitors can rent skates for $3. Skaters ages 3 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Hours vary and can be found online at metroparks.org/icerink.