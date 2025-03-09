An art exhibit at The Co pushes people to examine the weight of their life choices

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
The Contemporary Dayton’s latest exhibit calls for people to consider their personal life choices.

Created by Cincinnati-based artist Susan Byrnes, “Lightness and Weight” showcases sculptures made from a variety of materials, and they have a lot of symbolism behind them.

“I’m contrasting these physical characteristics, but I’m also contrasting the way we might approach our life,” Byrnes told the Dayton Daily News.

One of the main inspirations behind the exhibition was Milan Kundera’s novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being.” The book, released in 1984, tells the story of two couples and their intertwining love story.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: The Contemporary Dayton names new curator and director of programs and engagement

“It’s about the lightness of the choices we make, how lightly we might take things or how seriously we might take things,” said Byrnes, “versus really relinquishing responsibility and having a life that’s just kind of floating, not really making a mark on the world.”

One of the main materials Byrnes used for the sculptures is cast iron, taken from recycled bathtubs and other appliances.

“There’s a kind of subculture around casting iron because everything is hand done,” said Byrnes. “You have to make a special cupola furnace, which burns very, very hot. Hotter than most other materials that will be cast.”

The metal is then poured into a mold by a group of people. Byrnes used this technique for several sculptures, including “Red Hoodie,” which merges modern fashion with Greek and Roman battle armor.

Another material seen throughout the exhibition is glass. Pieces such as “Crowns” used cast glass, while “Fenêtres du Ciel,” French for “Sky Windows,” used slumped glass. This technique involves heating the material until its is malleable enough to be shaped into a mold.

This exhibit opened to guests in January, and is set to run through April 12.

The Contemporary will also host a special listening party 6:30-8 p.m. March 28. This event will feature segments of interviews Byrnes conducted with various female artists.

HOW TO GO

What: Susan Byrnes: Lightness and Weight

When: Exhibit open now through April 12. Listening Party will be 6:30-8 p.m. March 28

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday

Location: 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: codayton.org

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.