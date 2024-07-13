Area students represent Dayton on Broadway at Jimmy Awards

Also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, the Jimmy Awards are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the Pittsburgh CLO, and the Nederlander Foundation. Dayton Live is an official Regional Awards Program with the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Egloff and Korpusik, who grew up performing in shows together at Town Hall Theatre in Centerville, joined 100 other student nominees from across the country for a week-long intense training program that culminated with performing at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, the home of Disney’s “The Lion King.” In addition to seeing the Broadway production of “MJ The Musical,” the nominees received tickets to the 77th annual Tony Awards, which were held June 16 at Lincoln Center.

“We are so proud of them,” said MVHSTA Manager Taylor Benjamin who chaperoned the duo in New York. “They got through the process with flying colors. They were wonderful and represented Dayton, the MVHSTAs, Stivers and Centerville incredibly well. Just watching them grow and thrive throughout the week and make friends with the other 100 kids throughout the country, and knowing they will be friends for them for life, was pretty incredible.”

During the ceremony Egloff was among five students who received the award for Outstanding Performance in an Ensemble. He is grateful for the recognition, which he views as a reflection of his Stivers training.

“I realized at the (Jimmys) that there is such joy in using theater to have fun,” Egloff said. “It was also awesome to rep my hometown. I’m giving not only Stivers but Dayton Public Schools a boost of attention because I feel like we don’t get the attention we deserve. When you walk into Stivers it instantly feels like you are at home. Every teacher wants to support and help you. I went into Stivers with zero dance training and some acting lessons from Town Hall Theatre and walked out a Jimmy alumni with four years of ballet and contemporary training with connections to Wright State University and the Interlochen Center for the Arts.”

Korpusik, who will major in musical theatre at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pa., said the Jimmys experience taught her the value of self-advocacy and the importance of staying content.

“I learned about how to be professional in the industry and how to sell yourself,” Korpusik said. “You always have to advocate for yourself. I also learned how to be able to live in the moment, to be proud of the friends I made while still being content with where I was. Everything happens for a reason and it was a great time learning how to stay positive through the experience.”

Egloff is also feeling content. He decided not to pursue acting or musical theatre as a career and will instead attend Ohio University majoring in media arts production.

“One of the best things I learned about the Jimmys is that we are all making art,” Egloff said. “I don’t want to perform theater for the rest of my life —I want to make. I want to make music, podcasts, sound design and other things that heighten theater. I feel comfortable that in the next transition of my life the Jimmys taught me I shouldn’t go toward anyone else’s expectations. I should follow my own path, and that’s what I’m truly grateful for.”

