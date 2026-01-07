Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Dunkin’ prepares grand re-opening celebration

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Dunkin’ on Wilmington Pike will have a grand re-opening celebration from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14.

In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony with Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Township officials at 10 a.m., including a check presentation to the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Resource Center, there will be opportunities to Spin the Prize Wheel for a chance to win Dunkin’ swag. Dunkin’ mascot “Sprinkles” the Donut will also be on hand for photos and to interact with guests.