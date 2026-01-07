Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Dunkin’ prepares grand re-opening celebration

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Dunkin’ on Wilmington Pike will have a grand re-opening celebration from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14.
In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony with Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Township officials at 10 a.m., including a check presentation to the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Resource Center, there will be opportunities to Spin the Prize Wheel for a chance to win Dunkin’ swag. Dunkin’ mascot “Sprinkles” the Donut will also be on hand for photos and to interact with guests.
“This is more than just a celebration — it’s a thank-you to the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek community that runs on Dunkin’ every day," noted the organization in a press release.
The location at 6490 Wilmington Pike, which opened in 2015, is described as a new “Next Gen” restaurant featuring:
- A sleek, modern interior and open design.
- A mobile ordering pickup area for quicker service.
- An innovative tap system for consistently smooth cold brews, teas and nitro coffee.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
