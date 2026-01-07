Breaking: Amazon Data Center proposal in Wilmington tabled after company reps fail to answer questions

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Dunkin’ prepares grand re-opening celebration

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Dunkin' will have a grand re-opening celebration Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Dunkin' will have a grand re-opening celebration Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Dunkin’ on Wilmington Pike will have a grand re-opening celebration from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14.

In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony with Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Township officials at 10 a.m., including a check presentation to the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Resource Center, there will be opportunities to Spin the Prize Wheel for a chance to win Dunkin’ swag. Dunkin’ mascot “Sprinkles” the Donut will also be on hand for photos and to interact with guests.

“This is more than just a celebration — it’s a thank-you to the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek community that runs on Dunkin’ every day," noted the organization in a press release.

Explore‘We want people to talk about food’: UD’s Food and Culture Festival will be a 6-day exploration of the culinary world

The location at 6490 Wilmington Pike, which opened in 2015, is described as a new “Next Gen” restaurant featuring:

  • A sleek, modern interior and open design.
  • A mobile ordering pickup area for quicker service.
  • An innovative tap system for consistently smooth cold brews, teas and nitro coffee.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Things to do this weekend: Chocolate Meltdown, a ‘Wicked’ drag...
2
Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘Jurassic Park In Concert’...
3
Why integrated pest management is making a comeback in modern gardening
4
Want to attract birds to your backyard? Give them what they need
5
Adult recreation clubs makes Top 10 of Worldwide Fitness Trends list...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.