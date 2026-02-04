Black History Month spotlight: Sean Freeman values family, fatherhood, community

“It is essential to bring voice and visibility to the positive societal impact that Black men have,” said Karlos L. Marshall, director of community impact and innovation for Dayton Metro Library. “Despite widely held misconceptions, we are highly engaged with our families, in the community and within various professional sectors.”

In celebration of Black History Month, the Dayton Daily News is spotlighting each recipient as they share important insights about fatherhood and giving back to the community.

‘My dad’s presence meant a lot for me’

When he was honored by the Dayton Metro Library for his service at home and in the community, Freeman, a Trotwood native, said he couldn’t help but think of his father, Benjamin Freeman, who passed away seven years ago.

“I thought a lot about him and what he instilled in me,” said Freeman, 34. “I was imagining his smile to see me be honored in that way.”

Freeman is a Trotwood-Madison High School graduate whose love of athletics included basketball, track and football. He said his father taught him valuable lessons in hard work and critical thinking.

“I had to cut hedges, cut grass after basketball practice, do the dishes — just doing what needed to be done,” he said. “It was a very roll up your sleeve mentality. But my dad also taught me different ways to think and move in sports whether on the court or on the field. He was also (helpful) in terms of life decisions such as being mindful of my (surroundings) or not staying out too late or being (prepared) to give a good reason if you needed to ask for money.”

He is also grateful to have had a father whose presence at home spoke volumes.

“I had a model, a template, a blueprint,” he said. “I know everyone’s situation is different — having a father ideally in the house — but obviously my dad’s presence meant a lot for me. One of the key lessons my father shared with me was just to take the lessons. If you come to your own conclusion about right or wrong it’s up to you to decipher it.”

As he continues to navigate parenthood with his wife, Jordyn, Freeman is aware of the societal pressures that are often associated with Black fatherhood, particularly what to tell his children about the world in which they live. He has two sons — 6-year-old Sevyn and 2-year-old Saint — and acknowledges the weight of the cultural conversations he will have to share with them someday.

“My oldest son is still not completely aware of the changes that are happening across the country on the ground in different cities but those kinds of current events make me sit back and realize I’m going to have to figure out how to have those kinds of conversations,” he said. “Thankfully, I had those types of conversations with my father as well. And it was never only one talk but rather a continuous talk, especially about how you carry yourself, which is maybe why I don’t see it as an added burden. But I will say there is an extra level of responsibility and additional conversations that must be had when you’re a Black father.”

He’s also taken upon himself to be more physically fit in light of Benjamin’s death at age 62. Being an active presence for his sons has become a motivating factor.

“My dad rode bikes and did as much as he could to stay active,” Freeman said. “A big thing for me is figuring out how I can sustain my body and mind for as long as I can so when I’m 50 or 60, I’m doing a 5K race together with my sons.”

‘Northwest Dayton deserves to have a thriving community with amenities’

Freeman received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Alabama State University and his MBA in management, innovation and change from Wright State University.

In his Hope Zone project manager role with Omega Community Development Corporation, he helps implement place-based work in Northwest Dayton, particularly activating community initiatives intended to help residents and students.

“We’re trying to make Northwest Dayton a place residents and others want to be,” Freeman said. “Northwest Dayton deserves to have a thriving community with amenities and different things a successful community would have.”

After graduating from Alabama State University, he lived four years in Atlanta where he was impressed with the level of Black networking happening throughout the city. He remains hopeful Dayton will one day mirror Atlanta.

“Obviously there are barriers that stop Blacks from having community as Black men or Black professionals but in Atlanta there are all different shades and thoughts of Blackness to where you feel normalized in a way that makes you feel you’re the majority in that city,” Freeman said. “You don’t feel like an afterthought. There are so many different communities in which you can thrive and share different similarities and idioms. And ever since I moved back to Dayton in 2019, I’ve been wondering how we can weave in that way. While I don’t see it on a wide scale, there are folks like Karlos and Jamaal who are creating spaces for us.”