Boy bands of early 2000s heading to Fraze Pavilion this summer

O-Town, formed in 1999 by way of the “Making the Band” reality TV competition, are known for No. 1 singles “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing” and the Top 40 hit “We Fit Together.” “All or Nothing” was nominated for Song of the Year at the Radio Music Awards in 2001.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Originally formed in 1997, BBMAK (Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally) are returning to performing after a 15-year hiatus. The multi-platinum-selling English pop group has sold more than three million albums and had hit singles worldwide before disbanding in 2003. Organizers noted BBMAK was one of the few bands during the pop explosion of the early 2000s to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Their songs include “Back Here,” “Out of My Heart” and “The Ghost of You and Me.” Billboard also named “Back Here” the ninth-greatest boy band song of all time.

Cabrera is a singer and songwriter best known for “On the Way Down,” “True” and “Shine On” as well as albums including 2004’s “Take It All Away,” which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200. He was also featured heavily on MTV’s “Ashlee Simpson Show” and “The Hills.”

LFO burst onto the scene in 1999 with the No. 1 hit “Summer Girls” and followed with another Top 5 hit in “Girl on TV” and the Top 10 hit “Every Other Time.” Today, lone surviving member Brad Fischetti keeps the name of LFO alive, performing the songs to fans, new and old.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Tickets are $49 for plaza and orchestra reserved seats and $35 for lawn and terrace general admission. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show. An additional service fee applies when purchasing online or by phone. No extra fee when purchased in person.

For more information, visit fraze.com. The Fraze is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.