Currito prepares grand opening of first Dayton-area location

The Washington Twp. location is the first of three planned Dayton-area locations developed through a partnership between Currito Vice President of Franchise Development Scotty Geiger and local physician-turned-entrepreneur Dr. Venkat Neelati.

“As someone who grew up here, it’s truly rewarding to bring Currito’s mission of serving food that fuels communities back home,” said Geiger, a Dayton native, in a press statement. “Dr. Venkat and I can’t wait to officially open our doors to guests and become part of the neighborhood.”

Highlights of the Feb. 11 grand opening special event include:

Store opening to the public at 11 a.m. but you are encouraged to arrive early to get in line.

First 50 customers in the door will receive free Currito for a year (one meal per week through the Currito app, valid at any location starting after the grand opening).

CURRITO MENU

Customers can expect a variety of “grains” that can be prepared as a bowl or wrap with choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or organic tofu. Options include:

Classic (cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn salsa, roasted tomato salsa, jack cheese and sour cream with choice of house hot sauce)

Bangkok (Asian cabbage, cilantro lime rice, cucumber, shredded carrots, slivered almonds, Thai-style peanut sauce, spicy cashew vinaigrette and sesame seeds)

Harissa (lemon couscous, arugula, feta, carrots, hummus, spicy harissa vinaigrette, golden raisins and sumac spice)

The restaurant also offers a variety of salads and snacks such as chips and guacamole.

Smoothies and shakes include:

Vita Boost (natural orange juice, lime, mango, strawberry, turmeric and agave nectar)

Berry Blend (unsweetened vanilla almond milk, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, agave nectar and lime)

Nutella Milkshake (whole organic milk, Nutella and all natural vanilla bean ice cream)

MORE DETAILS

Currito was founded in 2005 by brothers Joe and John Lanni. They wanted to create a fast-casual space using nutritious, locally sourced ingredients.

The Lanni brothers were inspired from their father, Nick, who founded and grew the Great Steak and Potato Company to over 250 locations.

They have since built the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which includes several other concepts such as City Bird and The Eagle.

Currito has 21 restaurant locations throughout Ohio, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

The closest Currito location to the Dayton region that’s currently open is at 7687 Doc Drive in West Chester.

“Dayton represents the kind of community we love growing in, and we’re confident Scotty and Venkat are the perfect pair to lead this venture,” said John Lanni in a press statement. “We are thrilled to see this location come to life and look forward to what’s ahead in the region.”

Natalie Jones contributed to this report.