Breaking: Remaining Value City Furniture stores in 17 states to close

Culture Works announces Dayton Masonic Center collaboration

Dayton’s own Guided By Voices celebrated their 40th anniversary by headlining two nights of sold out shows at the Dayton Masonic Center in 2023. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton’s own Guided By Voices celebrated their 40th anniversary by headlining two nights of sold out shows at the Dayton Masonic Center in 2023. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By
18 minutes ago
X

A new Dayton arts partnership is born as Culture Works announces a venture with the Dayton Masonic Center.

CW Events, a subsidiary of Culture Works, will collaborate with members of the Dayton Masonic Center to revitalize, manage and book the Center’s performance and event venues.

Culture Works launched CW Events in 2020 to help activate the Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank as revenue-generating cultural spaces by hosting weddings, performances, corporate events and community gatherings.

In a news release, the organization noted revenue generated through these events was reinvested directly into Culture Works’ grantmaking and arts programs.

Explore‘Heated Rivalry,’ Macaulay Culkin and more: 5 takeaways from the 2026 Golden Globes

CW Events’ contract to manage and book events at the Dayton Arcade concluded Dec. 8. The partnership between Culture Works and Dayton Masonic Center took effect beginning Jan. 8.

“As we concluded our contract at the Arcade, we were presented with an opportunity to bring that same expertise to another iconic space — the Dayton Masonic Center,” said Lisa Hanson, President and CEO of Culture Works, in a press statement. “Part of Culture Works’ mission is to activate the arts — cultivating a vibrant, attractive region where high-quality arts create lasting value for our community. From day one, CW Events and our work at the Dayton Arcade have supported that mission by curating meaningful arts experiences and securing revenue for our community grant-making.”

Dayton Masonic Center. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Hanson said affordability will be a top priority to attract organizations to the Dayton Masonic Center.

“Our goal is to make this historic venue accessible and affordable for arts and performance organizations, dance competitions, and concerts, while continuing our strong reputation for producing exceptional weddings, galas, and private events in the 500-person ballroom and the building’s other beautiful spaces,” she said.

ExploreDisney’s ‘Frozen,’ ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘Jurassic Park In Concert’ among shows to see across Dayton region in January

Securing more opportunities for local and regional talent is also a factor.

“The Dayton Masonic Center offers expanded opportunities to welcome local and regional talent into its two large theater spaces,” said Michelle Gnau, director of event production and sales for CW Events. “With its beautiful private spaces — including a 500-person ballroom — we can continue delivering exceptional weddings, galas and events while further supporting the arts community.”

Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave.

In Other News
1
List: Martin Luther King Day 2026 events in the region
2
Where to eat and drink on Valentine’s Day in Dayton
3
‘Heated Rivalry,’ Macaulay Culkin and more: 5 takeaways from the 2026...
4
Woodland Cemetery: Dayton’s historic resting place with 180 years of...
5
The annual Cincinnati Home and Garden Show is back, and it’s big

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.