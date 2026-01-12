Culture Works announces Dayton Masonic Center collaboration

Culture Works launched CW Events in 2020 to help activate the Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank as revenue-generating cultural spaces by hosting weddings, performances, corporate events and community gatherings.

In a news release, the organization noted revenue generated through these events was reinvested directly into Culture Works’ grantmaking and arts programs.

CW Events’ contract to manage and book events at the Dayton Arcade concluded Dec. 8. The partnership between Culture Works and Dayton Masonic Center took effect beginning Jan. 8.

“As we concluded our contract at the Arcade, we were presented with an opportunity to bring that same expertise to another iconic space — the Dayton Masonic Center,” said Lisa Hanson, President and CEO of Culture Works, in a press statement. “Part of Culture Works’ mission is to activate the arts — cultivating a vibrant, attractive region where high-quality arts create lasting value for our community. From day one, CW Events and our work at the Dayton Arcade have supported that mission by curating meaningful arts experiences and securing revenue for our community grant-making.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Hanson said affordability will be a top priority to attract organizations to the Dayton Masonic Center.

“Our goal is to make this historic venue accessible and affordable for arts and performance organizations, dance competitions, and concerts, while continuing our strong reputation for producing exceptional weddings, galas, and private events in the 500-person ballroom and the building’s other beautiful spaces,” she said.

Securing more opportunities for local and regional talent is also a factor.

“The Dayton Masonic Center offers expanded opportunities to welcome local and regional talent into its two large theater spaces,” said Michelle Gnau, director of event production and sales for CW Events. “With its beautiful private spaces — including a 500-person ballroom — we can continue delivering exceptional weddings, galas and events while further supporting the arts community.”

Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave.