Culver’s could open in former Popeyes on Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

McCON Building Corporation is requesting a Variance from Section 9.04 of the Sugarcreek Township Zoning Resolution.

This news comes after Popeyes closed its doors at 6242 Wilmington Pike in April.

The fast-food restaurant, owned by the Gilligan Company, made the decision to close “due to the close proximity of our Kettering Popeyes restaurant nearby, which allows us to consolidate operations and better focus our resources.”

The Gilligan Company held a grand opening for this Popeyes location in Sept. 2023.

The nearly 1.7-acre property is owned by MD Restaurant Group. The site was previously home to an Applebee’s restaurant.

The public hearing will be held at the Sugarcreek Township Administration Office, 2090 Ferry Road in Bellbrook.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com