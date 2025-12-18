Culver’s could open in former Popeyes on Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

Culver’s is a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

15 minutes ago
A Culver’s is proposed for the former location of Popeyes on Wilmington Pike near Miami Valley Hospital South.

The Board of Zoning Appeals of Sugarcreek Township is holding a public hearing 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18 to consider an application for permission to exceed the maximum permitted number of parking spaces in conjunction with the proposed restaurant.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken closed its doors in April at 6242 Wilmington Pike near Miami Valley Hospital South in Sugarcreek Twp. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

McCON Building Corporation is requesting a Variance from Section 9.04 of the Sugarcreek Township Zoning Resolution.

This news comes after Popeyes closed its doors at 6242 Wilmington Pike in April.

The fast-food restaurant, owned by the Gilligan Company, made the decision to close “due to the close proximity of our Kettering Popeyes restaurant nearby, which allows us to consolidate operations and better focus our resources.”

The Gilligan Company held a grand opening for this Popeyes location in Sept. 2023.

ExploreGodfather’s Pizza on Wilmington Pike to relocate to former KFC in Sugarcreek Twp.

The nearly 1.7-acre property is owned by MD Restaurant Group. The site was previously home to an Applebee’s restaurant.

The public hearing will be held at the Sugarcreek Township Administration Office, 2090 Ferry Road in Bellbrook.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

