Dayton-area breweries among winners of inaugural Ohio Beer Awards

Masthead Brewing and Noble Beast Brewing of Cleveland were honored with Brewery of the Year awards.

“Ohio breweries have always performed well on the big stages against competition from around the world,” said Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, in a press statement. “We created the Ohio Beer Awards to celebrate the best our industry has to offer, as well as to give feedback to brewers and help them make the finest beer possible. There’s so much pride and passion that goes into the making of craft beer here in Ohio, and we want to do our part in sharing that with everyone.”

2026 Ohio Beer Awards winners:

Category 1: European Pilsner

Gold: Daytonian Rhapsody, Eudora Brewing Company, Kettering

Silver: Geist der Glocke, Bell Tower Brewing Co., Kent

Bronze: Golem, Gemüt Biergarten, Columbus

Category 2: Golden, Blonde and Other Light Ales

Gold: Sampsel House Kölsch, Uniontown Brewing Co., Ashland

Silver: Little Kings Cream Ale, Cincinnati Beverage Company, Cincinnati

Bronze: Hungarian Pearl, Immigrant Son Brewery, Lakewood

Category 3: Hoppy Lagers

Gold: Stinkin Lincoln New Zealand Pilsner, Uniontown Brewing Co., Ashland

Silver: IPL Eins, Wooly Pig Farm Brewery, Fresno

Bronze: Scusi, Traum Brewing, Upper Sandusky

Category 4: Light European Lagers

Gold: Rustic Helles, Wooly Pig Farm Brewery, Fresno

Silver: Brewer, Northern Row Brewery & Distillery, Cincinnati

Bronze: Lakeshore Lager, Collision Bend Brewing Company, Cleveland

Category 5: Dark European Lagers

Gold: Svartalfheim, Masthead Brewing Company, Cleveland

Silver: Tmavé Pivo, Birdfish Brewing Company, Columbiana

Bronze: Rubezahl, Gemüt Biergarten, Columbus

Category 6: World Lagers

Gold: Float Day, Yellow Springs Brewery, Yellow Springs

Silver: Shower Beer, Masthead Brewing Company, Cleveland

Bronze: Multinational Pilsner, Crooked Can Brewing Company, Hilliard

Category 7: Porter and Stout

Gold: Punderson Porter, Bummin’ Beaver Brewery, Chagrin Falls

Silver: Shuck Yeah, The 1547 Project, Cortland

Bronze: Porter, The Brew Brothers, Columbus

Category 8: Classic UK and American Styles

Gold: Old School, Three Tigers Brewing, Granville

Silver: All the Leaves, Broadview Brewing Company, Broadview Heights

Bronze: Stone Fort, Seventh Son Brewing Co., Columbus

Category 9: Belgian Beers, German Wheat Beers and Traditional Brett Beers

Gold: Valor, Noble Beast Brewing Co., Cleveland

Silver: Hefeweizen, JAFB Wooster Brewery, Wooster

Bronze: Captain Stardust, Yellow Springs Brewery, Yellow Springs

Category 10: Red Beers

Gold: Ida Love a Red, Red Wagon Brewing, Columbia Station

Silver: Frontline, Akronym Brewing, Akron

Bronze: Scot's an Evil Man, Schnitz Ale Brewery, Parma

Category 11: Strong Beers

Gold: Old Dick, New Berlin Brewing Company, North Canton

Silver: Brasky, Combustion Brewery & Taproom, Pickerington

Bronze: We Don't Rat, We Don't Run 2025, Noble Beast Brewing Co., Cleveland

Category 12: Sessionable Hoppy Beers

Gold: Henry, Akronym Brewing, Akron

Silver: Light Rajah, The Brew Kettle, Middleburg Heights

Bronze: Small Axe, Three Tigers Brewing, Granville

Category 13: American IPA

Gold: Ca$h After Ten, Ghost Tree Brewing Company, Amherst

Silver: Evil Motives, Noble Beast Brewing Co., Cleveland

Bronze: JAF IPA, JAFB Wooster Brewery, Wooster

Category 14: West Coast IPA

Gold: Danko, Three Tigers Brewing, Granville

Silver: The Cleveland Experiment V7, Masthead Brewing Company, Cleveland

Bronze: Isolated IPA, JAFB Wooster Brewery, Wooster

Category 15: Hazy, Juicy, New England IPA

Gold: Fast Friends, Derive Brewing Company, Columbus

Silver: Creative Space, Yellow Springs Brewery, Yellow Springs

Bronze: Captain Hazy, Collision Bend Brewing Company, Cleveland

Category 16: Imperial IPA and Dark Hoppy Beers

Gold: The Word, Collision Bend Brewing Company, Cleveland

Silver: Turtlenecks and Gold Chains, Derive Brewing Company, Columbus

Bronze: Now We're Talkin', Combustion Brewery & Taproom, Pickerington

Category 17: Barrel-Aged Beers

Gold: Celestial Reserve (Dow’s 65th Birthday Blend), Third Eye Brewing Company, Cincinnati

Silver: Pounding Husks, Wandering Monsters Brewing, Cincinnati

Bronze: Bag of Hammers, Akronym Brewing (in collaboration with The Brew Kettle), Akron

Category 18: Barrel-Aged Stout

Gold: Faded Echoes – Ivory Depths, Counterbalance Brewing, Columbus

Silver: Underverse, Masthead Brewing Company, Cleveland

Bronze: Barrel Aged Cheap Heat, Streetside Brewery, Cincinnati

Category 19: Spiced Holiday Beers

Gold: Winter Warmer, New Berlin Brewing Company, North Canton

Silver: Slow Toboggan, Brink Brewing Co., Cincinnati

Bronze: John Dough, Wandering Monsters Brewing, Cincinnati

Category 20: Flavored Beers

Gold: Fox in the Stout, Seventh Son Brewing Co., Columbus

Silver: Chunkzilla, Wandering Monsters Brewing, Cincinnati

Bronze: Chai Spiced Imperial Stout, Parsons North Brewing Company, Columbus

Category 22: Fruit Beers

Gold: Cha-Cha-Cha... Cherry Bomb!, Four Paws Brewing, Columbia Station

Silver: Blood Brothers, Hop Brothers Brewing Company, North Ridgeville

Bronze: Nightfall, Traum Brewing, Upper Sandusky

Category 23: Coffee Beer

Gold: Wired Euphoria, Third Eye Brewing Company, Cincinnati

Silver: Good Morning 818, Southern Ohio Brewing, Beavercreek

Bronze: The Daily Grind, Akronym Brewing, Akron

Category 24: Historical Beer, Smoked Beer, Experimental Beer and Specialty Beverages

Gold: Rauchfräug Strong Märzen Lager, Hoppin’ Frog Brewery, Akron

Silver: Lee Morgan, GlendAlehouse, Cincinnati

Bronze: Hanayori Mo Bīru, Eighty-Three Brewery, Akron

Category 25: Sour and Mixed Culture Beers

Gold: Barrel Aged Flemish Kriek, Parsons North Brewing Company, Columbus

Silver: Eau Rouge, Noble Beast Brewing Co., Cleveland

Bronze: Reverie, Edison Brewing Company, Gahanna

Category 26: Cider

Gold: Kelly’s Dry, West End Ciderhouse, Athens

Silver: Shell Jelly, Funky Turtle Brewing Co., Toledo

Bronze: TinCap Pineapple, TinCap Hard Cider, Wilmington

Category 27: Mead

Gold: MVWS, Four Fires Meadery, Maumee

Silver: Booty Blue, Dutch Creek Winery, Athens

Bronze: Stonefruit Slow Jams, Four Fires Meadery, Maumee

In addition Third Eye Brewing also has a location in Hamilton (805 S. Erie Blvd.).

The Ohio Beer Awards competition yielded 481 entries from 102 breweries, cideries and meaderies. Judging took place at Mad Tree Brewing in Cincinnati in mid-January, drawing more than 70 judges to assess the quality of entries and bestow honors on the best beverages in a blind tasting.

In related news, the 11th annual Ohio Craft Brewers Conference will take place March 23-25 at the Dayton Convention Center.