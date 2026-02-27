Dayton Art and Design Symposium championed collaboration, solidarity, solutions

In a discussion of “The Art of Access: Removing Barriers and Expanding Creative Opportunity,” Curtis Bowman, director of engagement for Culture Works, moderated a panel featuring Tamiko Stump, interim Director of Dayton Society of Artists, Shayna McConville, division manager of cultural arts for the city of Kettering, and Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion.

Credit: ScottyD Photography Credit: ScottyD Photography

In addition to acknowledging transportation as a significant barrier and stressing the value of arts education in order to build the next generation of artists, censorship and funding were top of mind.

“Censorship is taking place on a national level,” McConville said. “It’s really important that we don’t stop and pause the work we’re creating. I also think about how are we going to keep funding the arts. We currently have a lot of movement against changing how we are represented with our tax dollars. We are supported by tax dollars (through organizations such as) Ohio Arts Council and Montgomery County (Arts and Cultural District) and we are all affected by that support. Making sure that support stays intact is absolutely critical and, I think, is in jeopardy particularly now and in the next five years.”

Bowman followed with statistics validating the impact of the arts nationally and in Ohio.

“The arts and cultural sector is 4.4 percent of the national GDP and in Ohio it is 3.7 percent of our GDP,” Bowman said. “The arts raise more money, drive more in the economy than construction. It is a huge industry and we are neglected.”

Explore Free exhibit at Dayton Society of Artists features works of permanent collection

In an overview of “Waxing Poetic: The Encaustic Process,” a beautiful style of artmaking involving hot wax, Dayton-based artists Jen Perkins and Kate Huser Santucci as well as Columbus-based artist Chris Rankin discussed their craft, dedication and imagination.

In a post-symposium interview, Santucci reflected on how much time and effort goes into her work and what she finds most rewarding.

“Like so many artists I know, there’s hours of mental energy that goes into each series and piece,” Santucci said. “For me, that means time thinking, writing and sketching about anything that pops into my head. I’ve found that a lot of new work comes from random thoughts and notes written in a journal or reactions to books, podcasts or — unfortunately lately — the news. When I get into the studio, there’s quite a lot of unseen prep time that goes into the pieces, before I put the first mark on the panel.

“Then comes the creating. I tend to work on multiple pieces at once, and lately have been working in multiple mediums, including encaustic, cold wax, oil paint and acrylic mixed media. My workspace is a wreck, but I can switch modes when I need a break from something to see what else it needs or when I need dry time for works between steps. There are so many rewards —alongside frustrations.

“An obvious one is selling a work — that is definitely gratifying. But a huge part of a sale is when someone connects to my work and we can have a conversation about it. When someone is really moved by something and really ‘gets it,’ I feel very seen as an artist and a human being. And that is amazing.”

Credit: ScottyD Photograph Credit: ScottyD Photograph

She also addressed how she keeps a passion for art alive at a time when people may be spending less of their own attention on art.

“There are days when it feels hard, honestly,” Santucci said. “I think we all find ourselves questioning if what we’re doing matters. It helps me to periodically reassess my goals and occasionally shake things up. Right now, I’m finding myself making pieces that are addressing what we’re seeing happening in the world.

“Pouring my passion into something that helps someone else also feel seen or helps shine light on something dark feels important to me. I feel like it’s equally important to just put art into the world no matter what form. Sometimes we just want something calm and beautiful that makes our day better. In the end art really matters, so getting as much out there as we can makes the world a better place.”

Additional participants included Jessimi Jones, executive director of the Springfield Museum of Art; Jenny Michael, owner and co-CEO of Ohlmann Group; David Bowman co-CEO of Ohlmann Group; Kim Bramlage, curator for Five Rivers Health Centers; Emily Stamas, global marketing manager for Henny Penny; Shaun Yu, CEO of Discover Classical; Luke Dennis, general manager and president of WYSO; Kitty Lensman, president and CEO of ThinkTV; David Stark, manager for Artspace Hamilton Lofts; moderator Debi Chess, external relations and development director for Dayton Metro Library and Dayton Poet Laureate Sierra Leone.

The keynote address was given by Willis “Bing” Davis, renowned African American artist, educator and community activist.

“The very survival of humankind demands we learn not only how to interact, learn, work and live with our neighbors across the street and across town but also our extended neighbors around the globe,” Davis said. “The arts play a major role in the vital task of understanding, appreciating and valuing others.”

Credit: ScottyD Photography Credit: ScottyD Photography

Wright State University President Susan Edwards also spoke to the power of collaboration.

“Collaboration is the key to existence,” Edwards said. “We always like to ensure there’s a collaborative space that everybody can come together and grow.... Wright State is a place where the arts can flourish.”

Credit: ScottyD Photography Credit: ScottyD Photography

Assessing the future of the local arts scene, Santucci acknowledged Dayton could benefit from more galleries and expansive spaces to showcase larger pieces.

“We have a ton of stuff going on here, especially for a city of our size,” she said. “I would love to see more galleries in Dayton to establish a culture of value for the work we do. We have a few, but we could sustain more. I’d love to see more opportunities here for fine art and large scale pieces comparable to spaces that we see in Columbus and Cincinnati.”