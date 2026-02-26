Local radio station celebrates America’s 250th birthday over 250 days

“We will air highlights of our country’s history, quotes and stories from our Founding Fathers and other presidents in our 250 years,” said Bill Nance, co-founder of Faith and Friends Radio. “We will have occasional on air contests for prizes, interviews with some of our current and past elected leaders and more. And we will look at the role that faith has played in shaping our nation.”

Co-founder Melody Morris was particularly excited to have recently interviewed former Governor Bob Taft, great-grandson of President William Howard Taft. The interview will air at a later date.

“We talked to (Governor Taft) about (his) connections to that illustrious history,” Morris said. “We’ve had a lot of fun bringing out information that a lot of people may not know or fun trivia and fascinating facts to go along with our nation’s history. I certainly hope people find it to be enlightening and I hope it will inspire them to do research themselves.”

Nance doesn’t perceive “Faith and Freedom 250″ will oversaturate the daily content. He is confident sporadic moments of trivia will be fun and educational for listeners.

“There is a lot of interesting trivia about our presidents, their backgrounds and their lives,” he said. “Some things are humorous or maybe more serious but I’ve been learning a lot about our past presidents.”

The co-founders, who also serve as co-hosts of the “New Day” morning show and “Kaleidoscope” variety broadcast, were also quick to offer a few tidbits of presidential trivia.

“Did you know Thomas Jefferson kept grizzly bears on the front lawn of the White House?” Morris said.

“And I discovered that Abraham Lincoln was the first president to have a singing chaplain,” Nance said.

The courage and resilience of the Founding Fathers was also top of mind for Morris.

“I think we have such a rich history and it’s great to try to get inside the mindset of the Founding Fathers so we can see what were they thinking that led to the actual documents: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution,” she said. “They had disagreements among them as most people would in that position. These men were just about to sign their lives away to treason. This was a very grave and serious endeavor they were undertaking.”

Nance is aware of numerous activities saluting America’s 250 birthday but is hopeful listeners will appreciate the extended time frame the station will provide.

“As we get closer to July 4, I know we’ll hear more about celebrations of all kinds but (ours) is ongoing over 250 days,” he said. “I hope people will have more of an interest in learning about their country’s history. We feel that God is still blessing America.”

For more information, visit faithandfriendsradio.com.