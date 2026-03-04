Dayton Art Institute announces free admission for this weekend and other dates

Breaking: Bomb threat evacuates Kettering school, closes nearby roads

The Dayton Art Institute’s 2026 Art for All admission-free weekends begin Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8.

The 2026 Art for All Weekends will happen:

  • Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8
  • Saturday and Sunday, August 29 and 30
  • Saturday and Sunday, November 14 and 15

Art for All weekends serve the museum’s mission to ensure accessibility for the community.

“By removing the cost barrier, the museum aims to welcome new visitors, families, students and lifelong art lovers to experience its diverse collection spanning more than 5,000 years of global creativity,” organizers said in a press statement.

During each Art for All weekend, guests can:

  • Explore the museum’s permanent collection galleries
  • Experience featured Special and Focus Exhibitions
  • Participate in select family-friendly activities (where applicable)
  • Shop the Museum Store, featuring special discounts for current and new members (see store for details)
  • Take advantage of a 15% discount on museum memberships for new and renewing members (excludes Jefferson Patterson Society memberships)

Promoting hospitable inclusivity is also top of mind for organizers.

“Access to art should never depend on circumstance,” said Interim DAI Director and President Mark Shaker. “Art for All weekends reflect our deep commitment to making the Dayton Art Institute a welcoming museum where every member of our community feels invited, represented and inspired.”

The museum, located at 456 Belmonte Park North, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org.

