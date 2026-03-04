Actress Sandra Bernhard headlines Yellow Springs Film Fest’s Mini-Fest and other arts news across Dayton region

Eric Mahoney, founder, executive director and programmer for the Yellow Springs Film Festival, will moderate the conversation and Q&A with Bernhard.

“Hosting Sandra is such a thrill for both myself and the festival,” Mahoney said. “I’ve been a huge fan of hers for decades and find her versatility in acting, comedy and music to be inspiring and wholly unique. She’s an artist in every sense of the word and I’m looking greatly looking forward to seeing where the conversation takes us.”

Credit: CJ Rivera/Invision/AP Credit: CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

A meet and greet with Bernhard will follow the Q&A. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $40 in advance and $45 on the day of show. Visit ysfilmfest.com. The Brightside is located at 905 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton.

In addition the festival will screen three Ohio premieres — films made in Ohio or from Ohio artists — Friday, April 3 at The Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs.

“Union County,” showing at 3:30 p.m. and directed by Adam Meeks, had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. “Set in the shadow of the opioid epidemic in central Ohio — where writer-director Meeks lived until he was 6 — the film stars Will Poulter as Cody, a man taking life one day at a time as part of his county-mandated drug court program."

“The Bulldogs,” showing at 5:45 p.m. and directed by Noah Dixon and Ori Segev, had its world premiere at this year’s Slamdance Film Festival. This documentary follows residents of East Palestine over the course of a year following the 2023 train derailment. “It focuses on the community’s emotional social, and physical recovery, capturing everyday life — high school football, holiday events and local activism —amidst lasting trauma and existential fear. Director Q&A to follow with Dixon.

“Freelance,” showing at 8:30 p.m. and directed by Julien and Justen Turner, had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. This is a pilot episode of a narrative series “about a young filmmaker who documents his journey toward his first movie as he moves in with a friend group of ambitious creatives, all trying to support one another’s dreams in an oversaturated market. This inexperienced crew of 20-somethings takes on unorthodox jobs to build their brand and pay rent.” Directors Q&A to follow.

Tickets for the Friday lineup vary. For tickets, visit ysfilmfest.com.

“This year we are again programming an ‘Eye on Ohio’ slate featuring incredible work from homegrown artists,” Mahoney said. “The fact that all three of our film selections this year just premiered on some of the biggest festival stages in the world is truly a testament to the level of talent this state produces and (Yellow Springs Film Festival) loves to champion that. I hope these screenings can bring a little bit more awareness to the fact that Ohio is an epicenter of artistry and creativity.”

The Mini-Fest is a shortened version of the main festival which happens in October. Past iterations have included films fresh off their world premieres such as “Thelma,” “Seeds” and “Thank You Very Much” along with special guest speakers such as John Waters, Nelson George and The Ross Brothers.

Dayton Philharmonic musicians union update

Local 101-473 of the American Federation of Musicians, the union representing the musicians of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is reporting more than 1,000 people have signed their petition in response to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s decision to cut programming for the 2026-27 season.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming community support,” the union stated in a press statement. “Protecting the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s artistic mission and programming is essential to safeguarding Dayton’s cultural legacy, ensuring community access to vibrant live performances, and honoring the professional dedication of the artists who bring the music to life. Short-term cost-cutting must not come at the expense of artistic excellence, community access, or the livelihoods of musicians. Reductions of this scale not only affect what is performed but who is served. We are committed to remain an orchestra for all of Dayton. As we said, we are extremely disappointed by DPAA’s decision to scale back programming for the 2026–27 season. Framing these reductions as ‘structural adjustments’ while failing to engage meaningfully with the workers who comprise the Philharmonic is unacceptable. As this petition shows, the public is behind us.”

Credit: Josh Ohms Credit: Josh Ohms

Patrick J. Nugent, president and CEO of Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, recently told this news outlet the DPAA is committed to working constructively with the musicians.

“These decisions are not made lightly,” Nugent said. “Change can be difficult, and we recognize the impact it has on our artists and our patrons. Our goal is to align our programming with long-term financial stability while continuing to deliver powerful artistic experiences that resonate with today’s audiences. We remain committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with our musicians and negotiating in good faith. We believe that by concentrating on the work that is connecting most strongly with our community, we can strengthen the foundation of the Philharmonic and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance for the future.”

‘Gem City Gems’ exhibition reception this weekend

“Gem City Gems,” the latest exhibition at EbonNia Gallery, 1135 West Third St., continues through April 10 with a reception happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

This exhibition highlights familiar and unfamiliar African American visual artists with ties to the Dayton region. This first series features the art of: the late Robert Neal, 1926-1987; Tyrone Geter, a 1968 graduate of Roosevelt High School now residing in Brooklyn, New York; Mariella Owens, a master ceramic artist and teacher residing in Mapleton, Georgia; and Savannah, Georgia native Abner Cope, who lived in Dayton from 1980-2010 and currently resides in Commerce, Georgia.

“These four gifted and highly creative artists who migrated to the Dayton area from the South contributed greatly to the African American art and culture scene during the time they lived in Dayton, leaving fond and lasting contributions, which several of them are continuing to do in their current home,” noted organizers in a press statement.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The exhibition’s project team includes: Gallery Director Willis “Bing Davis; Project Coordinator Derrick Davis; Assistant Project Coordinator Nia Davis; and Project Consultant Audrey Davis.

The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by appointment Saturday. For more information, visit bingdavisartstudio.org.