Dayton Food Truck Rally releases 2026 lineup of free festivals

Events kick off in May.
The first Yellow Cab Food Truck Brunch Rally of 2022 was held on Sunday, Mar. 27 at Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. 4th St. in downtown Dayton. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Updated 32 minutes ago
The Dayton Food Truck Rally has announced its upcoming slate of free specialty food festivals, with the season set to begin in May.

These events, each centered around a specific food or theme, features dozens of food trucks from across the area.

The festivals will be split between The Brightside, located at 905 E. Third St. in Dayton, and Front Street Studios at 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton.

“2026 is going to be an incredible year for food truck rallies in Dayton,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. ”We have such an incredible group of vendors coming out this year and I can’t wait to see how they engage with each of our food fest themes.”

The first event, the ArtEBration Food Truck Rally, will be May 1 at Front Street and focus on the city’s art scene, featuring over 100 art studios on site for guests to check out.

The full season:

  • Dayton Burger Fest 2026: May 22 at The Brightside
  • Dayton Seafood Fest 2026: June 21 at The Brightside
  • The Great Dayton Food Truck Rally: July 10 at Front Street
  • The Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest 2026: July 24 at The Brightside
  • The Dayton Taco Fest 2026: Aug. 14 at The Brightside
  • Front Street Studio’s 61st Anniversary Food Truck Rally: Sept. 4 at Front Street

For more information, check out daytonfoodtruckrallies.com.

