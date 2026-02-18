Dayton Food Truck Rally releases 2026 lineup of free festivals

The festivals will be split between The Brightside, located at 905 E. Third St. in Dayton, and Front Street Studios at 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton.

“2026 is going to be an incredible year for food truck rallies in Dayton,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. ”We have such an incredible group of vendors coming out this year and I can’t wait to see how they engage with each of our food fest themes.”

The first event, the ArtEBration Food Truck Rally, will be May 1 at Front Street and focus on the city’s art scene, featuring over 100 art studios on site for guests to check out.

The full season:

Dayton Burger Fest 2026: May 22 at The Brightside

Dayton Seafood Fest 2026: June 21 at The Brightside

The Great Dayton Food Truck Rally: July 10 at Front Street

The Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest 2026: July 24 at The Brightside

The Dayton Taco Fest 2026: Aug. 14 at The Brightside

Front Street Studio’s 61st Anniversary Food Truck Rally: Sept. 4 at Front Street

For more information, check out daytonfoodtruckrallies.com.