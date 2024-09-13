Dayton Live seeks $25M in donations from public to fund upgrades, renovations

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Live independently owns its venues and is solely responsible for preserving and maintaining the properties, which encompass 700,000 square feet of downtown property. Organizers said the operating revenue has been able to cover only minimal maintenance costs. Therefore the following capital needs are being spotlighted:

The Schuster Center, built in 2003, has systems, equipment, and structures, including the roof and elevators, that have exceeded their lifetime usefulness. The carpeting in the lobby areas and in the theater itself was recently replaced as part of the quiet phase of the campaign.

The Victoria Theatre, last renovated in the late 1980s and reopened in 1990, has not received significant upgrades. The roof was finally replaced during the summer of 2023 as part of the quiet phase of the campaign.

The Metropolitan Arts Center, created from the old Metropolitan department store and opened in 1991, is in the process of having a new roof installed but funds have not existed for any major renovations to occur.

“The Schuster Center in particular was built with technology from the 20th century,” said Mike Rogers, chief development officer for Dayton Live. “This capital campaign is more than just keeping the buildings in shape. It’s completing projects that are required for the buildings to continue to perform the way they do. That’s why this campaign is critical. We have to fund these major, critical projects.”

Dayton Live draws more than 400,000 guests to more than 400 presentations annually. It is also one of the largest property owners in downtown Dayton, contributing $25 million in economic impact annually.

Organizers are confident the Dayton community will support Dayton Live’s endeavors especially in relation to its status as an economic boon.

“Dayton Live is the hub of downtown Dayton and downtown Dayton is the hub of the entire region,” Rogers said. “So, we are the heart of Dayton, Ohio. And it’s more than just the performing arts. It’s very important for cities of our size and larger to have a rich culture and performing arts scene but especially for Dayton, Dayton Live is an economic driver for the region. Without Dayton Live downtown, you would have hundreds of thousands of people not visiting the city, not going to restaurants, not spending money downtown, which would be devastating to Dayton’s economy.”

As the public phase begins two key naming opportunities have been claimed by Winsupply, Inc. and the Charles D. Berry Foundation. The campaign is also expected to last five years.

More detail are online at daytonlive.org/support/capital-campaign.