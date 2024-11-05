Dayton native served as art director of ‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares’ in New York City and other notable arts news

“I was brought on as art director from install to opening weekend, making sure that all the scenes were properly aged, dirty, and bloody, executing the designs of those behind Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios,” Zupp said. “This was a first for HHN/Universal, creating a haunt outside of its parks, testing the grounds before they launch their newly announced year-round Horror Nights in Las Vegas, and a first collaboration with Jimmy Fallon.

“It was fabricated by the brilliant Plague Productions, the same company I’ve designed several haunted attractions with for Cedar Fair Parks across the United States as well as attractions for Netflix, Amazon Studios, Paramount Scares, and Lionsgate Horror,” he said.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares” was produced by RWS Global, the parent company to Cincinnati-based JRA, one of the leading themed entertainment design firms in the United States. Zupp serves as director of art direction for JRA.

The haunted maze experience also attracted its share of celebrities including a famous royal.

“It was great seeing various celebrities getting to experience the maze on segments of Jimmy’s show during the month of October as well as Prince Harry!” Zupp said.

Zupp has also designed for such local organizations as Dayton Ballet, Human Race Theatre Company and Wright State University Theatre among others. His set for Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” has been seen for more than a decade but he’s excited for audiences to see his all-new creation in December.

“It’s going to be beautiful and very different from the one we’ve used for the last 13 years,” Zupp said. “Excited to be back in Dayton for that next month!”

Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame member receives national award

Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame member Fran Pesch received a national award for Individual Achievement in the 2024 Marjorie Bicknell Honor Roll! HONORS. The Individual Achievement honor recognizes “an individual who does outstanding work in helping women+ playwrights age 40+ to get their work produced, published, or honored in a special way.”

Pesch was recognized for her work as founder of Young at Heart Players, conceived in 2000, and for her 32-year involvement with Dayton Playhouse FutureFest from 1991-2022, including 13 years as program director.

Honor Roll! is a national organization that recognizes women+ playwrights over 40 through its HONORS awards. The organization’s mission is to increase inclusion in theater by advocating for and taking action to support women+ playwrights and their allies.

Dayton Dance Initiative seeking multidisciplinary artists for 2025 production

Dayton Dance Initiative is seeking multidisciplinary artists to join their dance artists for “CoLab II.”

Selected artists will be paired with a DDI choreographer and receive a $1,000 stipend to create a new multidisciplinary work to premiere in June 2025 at the PNC Arts Annex.

“Working with Quentin on our piece was not only a great experience. It was truly - I mean this with all sincerity - one of the best things I’ve ever done as a person,” said Jason Harrison, 2023 collaborator, in a press statement. “There was so much pressure to rise to his level of artistry, creativity and sensitivity, but it was all worth it. DDI is really one of the best things about living in Dayton. It’s collaborative, it’s often groundbreaking, and it’s a space for artists to take risks and amplify their voices. For any artists seeking to take part, I hope they see the enormity of artistic impact they could potentially have through (this) unique opportunity.”

Applications are open through Jan. 15, 2025. Eligible applicants must be 18 or older, reside in southwestern Ohio and practice any art form other than dance. “CoLab II” is made possible through a Special Projects Grant administered by Culture Works and the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District. For more information, visit daytondanceinitiative.com.

Credit: PAULIO SOVARI Credit: PAULIO SOVARI

COCOA Music call for scores

The Composers of Ohio Collaborative Organization for Acoustic Music (COCOA Music) is seeking scores for their spring 2025 concert. Please submit SATB choral music with piano accompaniment up to 10 minutes long. Lyrics can be original or within the public domain. Send submissions of a pdf score and an MP3 audio to daytoncocoamusic@gmail.com by April 6, 2025.

Clark State presents admirable ‘Macbeth’

Clark State College delivers an admirable production of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” fluidly directed by Theresa Lauricella with strong leading players Ben Guenther (Macbeth) and Zoie Ramirez (beautifully costumed by Jenni Jeske as Lady Macbeth). Guenther and Ramirez are terrifically compatible in language, delivery and execution, particularly during the festive banquet in which ambitious, distraught Macbeth is haunted by the presence of Banquo (Zoey Knapp).

In addition to Knapp, notable featured players include Ian Williams (Macduff), Lindsey Tomlin (First Witch), Jake Lundgren (Lennox), Troy Berry (Duncan), and Amy Jaskowiak (Hecate). Bailey Compston’s lighting design is particularly outstanding as well.

Performances continue through Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Turner Studio Theatre of the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Tickets are 15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at go.clarkstate.edu/macbeth-tickets or at Clark State Performing Arts Center box office.