Dayton Opera artistic director announces departure

“Kathleen has capped decades of involvement in DPAA with five years of visionary, inspiring productions,” said DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent in a press statement. “She is a dynamic and gifted colleague and artistic collaborator. We will miss her terribly as artistic director, but we look forward to continuing our creative relationship in other ways. Because of her artistically thrilling work, the opera audience in Dayton has been growing impressively since the pandemic.”

Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS

In addition to staging an outstanding production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd” in 2023, highlights of her tenure include seven new productions, seven Dayton Opera premieres, intimate recitals featuring international opera stars John Holiday and Will Liverman and two innovative concerts that celebrated the best of opera with world-renowned pianist Howard Watkins.

“I will be stepping down as artistic director of Dayton Opera at the conclusion of this season to center my focus on my family,” Clawson said in a press statement. “I deeply love this work, revere my colleagues, and adore this community. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together: building new audiences, maintaining an intentional focus on innovation, attracting exceptional Artists in Residence, and introducing rising young stars to Dayton. Most importantly, I am proud that our productions truly represent our community, ensuring every voice is present in the stories we tell. I am not retiring and intend to continue my work as a freelance opera director. Being the artistic director of Dayton Opera has been one of the most fulfilling artistic experiences of my life. I am grateful to the community that has embraced me and to have been a part of the great legacy of Dayton Opera.”

DPAA praised Clawson for her “deep commitment to education, mentorship and professional development for young artists.” She also played a key role in nurturing emerging vocal talent through Dayton Opera’s Artists in Residence program.

“Working with Kathleen as a Dayton Opera AIR was a defining experience in my career,” said Allison Deady, a Dayton Opera Artist in Residence for the 2022–23 and 2023–24 seasons in a press statement. “She is a wonderful mentor with an exceptional gift for identifying a person’s unique strengths and helping them grow those talents to their fullest potential. She is incredibly generous with her time and meets artists where they are. She has helped to sharpen the purpose and humanity behind my artistry. Dayton Opera has been so lucky to have her and her influence will be felt long after her tenure ends.”

Credit: www.andysnow.com Credit: www.andysnow.com

Dayton Opera’s 2025-26 season continues this weekend with a comedic double feature, “The Cook-Off” and “Bon Appétit,” presented in conjunction with the University of Dayton’s Food and Cultural Festival. Deady will notably portray Julia Child in “Bon Appétit.”

In addition, on April 25, pop-opera sensation John Holiday returns to the stage in a solo recital. The season concludes with a concert performance of “Porgy and Bess” May 15 and 16 directed by Clawson.