Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to cut programming for 2026-27 season

“DPAA is taking responsible steps to ensure artistic excellence today and long-term stability for generations to come,” organizers noted in a press release. “The season is shaped by the collaborative vision of DPAA’s three Artistic Directors as well as audience expectations and attendance patterns.”

First and foremost, the DPAA will cut the Dayton Philharmonic’s SuperPops and Rockin’ Orchestra Series. In addition the Philharmonic’s Masterworks Series will be presented as a single Saturday evening performance, with select titles also offered as a Sunday matinee.

“DPAA is actively planning to ensure that affected subscribers have clear options and a smooth transition,” organizers stated. “DPAA is committed to clear and timely communication with its audiences so they have the information they need to make informed decisions with confidence.”

Further details about the upcoming season will be shared on the DPAA website ahead of a planned March season launch.

In related news, the DPAA has entered into collective bargaining discussions for a new agreement with musicians.

“We are approaching both season planning and collective bargaining with care, respect and professionalism. These conversations take time, and we are committed to communicating responsibly and sharing accurate information as plans develop, while continuing to work constructively with our artists and partners,” said Patrick J. Nugent, president and CEO of Dayton Performing Arts Alliance in a press statement. “Our audiences can be confident that DPAA’s Philharmonic, Opera and Ballet remain at the heart of everything we do. As details for the upcoming season are finalized, our focus remains on what our audiences want most and what we do best.”

Ongoing discussions with the Philharmonic musicians and their union, the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada, are confidential but DPAA remains “committed to respectful, transparent and lawful processes and to working in good faith with its artists and partners.”

More information about the upcoming season will be shared at daytonperformingarts.org.